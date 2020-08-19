microsoft-turns-its-back-on-internet-explorer

New York (CNN Business) Internet Explorer is so reviled, even Microsoft is turning its back on it.

Microsoft announced this week that its workplace chat software Teams will no longer be available on Internet Explorer as of November 30, and its 365 apps, including Office products, won’t work on IE beginning August 17, 2021.

It’s a momentous decision that adds yet another nail in the coffin of one of the most hated software products of all time. But IE isn’t going away just yet.

IE is miraculously still around after 25 years. Once the most-used web browser, Internet Explorer had been on a steady downward trajectory for years. Its share of the browser market fell below the 50% threshold in 2010 and now sits at about 4%, according to browser usage tracker NetMarketShare. Google’s (GOOGL) Chrome is currently the browser leader, commanding a 71% share of the market.

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as part of Windows 95 and became an instant hit. It successfully killed off Netscape Navigator, and it achieved a virtual monopoly in the early 2000s. At its 2002 peak, Internet Explorer commanded 95% of the browser market.