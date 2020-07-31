Middle East deals with heat wave during Eid and Coronavirus pandemic





In Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, two people were killed and 11 others were injured during protests over a shortage of electricity and a lack of basic goods, which erupted in the capital's Tahrir Square earlier this week when temperatures reached highs. 50 ° C (122 ° F).

The protesters were met with live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas by security forces, Ali Akram al-Bayati, a member of Iraq's High Independent Commission on Human Rights, told CNN on Monday.

On Thursday, Friday, and next week, temperatures are forecast to hover around 40 degrees Celsius (104F), slightly lower than the all-time record of 51.1C (124F).

Temperatures in Kuwait are more or less the same, reaching highs of 51 ° C last Friday. Nearby, on the shores of the Persian Gulf, the combination of desert heat and gulf moisture created a heat index of more than 56 ° C (134 ° F) on Monday afternoon in Salmiyah, Kuwait.