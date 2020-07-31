Middle East deals with heat wave during Eid and Coronavirus pandemic

The protesters were met with live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas by security forces, Ali Akram al-Bayati, a member of Iraq's High Independent Commission on Human Rights, told CNN on Monday.
On Thursday, Friday, and next week, temperatures are forecast to hover around 40 degrees Celsius (104F), slightly lower than the all-time record of 51.1C (124F).
Temperatures in Kuwait are more or less the same, reaching highs of 51 ° C last Friday. Nearby, on the shores of the Persian Gulf, the combination of desert heat and gulf moisture created a heat index of more than 56 ° C (134 ° F) on Monday afternoon in Salmiyah, Kuwait.
The heat wave comes before Eid al-Adha, which Muslims observe on Thursday night, as the first of the four days of Eid falls on Friday. Eid al-Adha is normally marked by congregational Eid prayers, family gatherings, and great feasts.
Several countries in the region are re-imposing blocking measures to restrict the spread of the coronavirus, after a recent spike in June in Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
On Sunday, Iraq announced a 10-day curfew after the country topped 100,000 cases of Covid-19 and recorded more than 4,000 deaths related to the virus.
Eid al-Adha follows the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, which was also affected by the coronavirus.
On average, more than 2 million pilgrims attend Hajj, which is considered one of the five pillars of Islam.
However, the first Hajj rituals on Wednesday saw around 1,000 pilgrims adhere to "security bubbles" and social distancing measures for fear of the coronavirus.
And the Middle East heatwave continues since the hottest May on record worldwide, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, a European climate agency.
Globally, May was 0.63 degrees Celsius warmer than the May average between 1981 and 2010, making it the warmest May in this data record, he said.
Compared to pre-industrial figures, his recordings indicate that the world is dangerously close to the temperature threshold that international organizations warn would be so devastating to the planet if it were exceeded.