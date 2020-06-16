Midea Group founder He Xiangjian: Chinese billionaire held hostage in attempted kidnapping

Midea founder He Xiangjian, 77, who is ranked 45 on Forbes' global rich list with a fortune of more than $ 24 billion, was approached by five people at his home in Foshan City, in the southern province of Guangdong on Sunday.
Few additional details were provided by the police. However, the Securities Times, a business newspaper owned by Communist Party spokesman People & # 39; s Daily, said the initial phone call for help claimed that the attackers may have been carrying explosive devices.
A police statement did not directly confirm that He was the target, only saying that He was a victim with the last name "He". However, Midea then released a statement thanking the police on the company's Weibo social media account.
According to Chinese state broadcaster CGTN, the police were called at approximately 5:30 p.m. On Sunday, he said that a private house in Junlan International Golf Life Village had been broken into and that people inside were being threatened.
State media said that her son, He Jianfeng, managed to escape and swam through a nearby river to notify authorities. Five people were later arrested, and police said no one was injured in the ensuing confrontation.
"After receiving the report, the provincial, municipal and district public security organs became very concerned about the case and quickly organized the police to rush to the scene," the police said in a statement.
Founded in 1968, Midea is one of the largest household electrical appliance companies in China, producing a range of products from air conditioners to dehumidifiers. In 2019, the company's total operating revenue was more than $ 33 billion.