Netflix’s Midnight Mass series is the newest binge-watching show that has been gaining popularity. The Midnight Mass Netflix series follows an isolated island community that starts to experience supernatural activities after the arrival of a father. Midnight Mass is available on Netflix and can be streamed anytime you want!

What is Midnight Mass about?

The Midnight Mass is a supernatural horror series. The story is set on an isolated island called Crockett Island. Mysterious incidents befall on the small town after an unknown charismatic young priest steps into the town. The official synopsis of Netflix reads, The arrival of a charismatic young priest brings glorious miracles, ominous mysteries and renewed religious fervor to a dying town desperate to believe.

When is the series releasing?

This series has been released recently on September 24, 2021.

How many episodes are there?

The series has a total of seven episodes going by the title,

“Book I: Genesis”

“Book II: Psalms”

“Book III: Proverbs”

“Book IV: Lamentations”

“Book V: Gospels”

“Book VI: Act of The Apostles”

“Book VII: Revelation”

All the episodes were released on the same date. The show is a must-watch if you are into spooky and horror stuff!!

Who are in Midnight Mass?

All the episodes of this mini-series have been directed by Mike Flanagan, well-known for movies like Ouija: Origin of Evil (all 2016), Gerald’s Game (2017), and Doctor Sleep (2019). Another member of the cast includes:

Hamish Linklater as Father Paul Hill,

Kate Siegel as Erin Greene

Zach Gilford as Riley Flynn

Kristin Lehman as Annie Flynn

Samantha Sloyan as Bev Keane

Rahul Kohli as Sheriff Hassan

Igby Rigney as Warren Flynn

Why you must watch the Midnight Mass Netflix series?

Mike Flanagan, the director says, Midnight Mass is a love letter to my favorite horror films of the ’70s and ’80s. It’s an anthology series, and each episode is its own self-contained story with a different cast, style, and tone. I’m really excited for people to see it. Hamish Linklater playing Father Paul Hill said Midnight Mass is “creepy and atmospheric, with a real sense of dread that builds slowly like it would in one of those old-fashioned horror films. It’s very different from anything I’ve seen recently.”Kate Siegel as Erin Greene said, “It’s so atmospheric and spooky. I’m a big horror fan, and I jumped at the chance to be a part of it.”Samantha Sloyan as Bev Keane said, Midnight Mass “has an old-school, Twilight Zone vibe. It feels familiar but is wonderfully creepy.”Dylan Minnette as Peter said Midnight Mass “isn’t just your average horror story where you know who’s going to die and how it’s all going to end. There are a lot of different ways the show can go, which makes for some really great storytelling.”

Let us rejoice! 🙏 Congrats to the entire Midnight Mass team on our 3 Critic’s Choice Awards nominations. pic.twitter.com/0GlkY2A2KN — Midnight Mass (@midnightmass) December 6, 2021

Why you should watch Midnight Mass?

After a long day at work, all you want to do is come home, relax, and binge-watch any good Netflix series. However, sometimes it’s hard to decide what series to watch. For sorting out this dilemma, just decide to watch Midnight Mass. It is a new horror series released by Netflix that has been gaining a lot of attention lately. The isolated island, mysterious yet charismatic priest, strange activities are some of the elements of this incredible horror series. Midnight Mass is a very spooky and spine-chilling series that will scare the living daylights out of you. Midnight Mass will give you scares and thrills that are sure to keep you entertained. Midnight Mass is not just your average horror series where the story can be predictable, Midnight Mass has a lot of unexpected twists and turns which makes it so much fun to watch. Midnight Mass is the perfect series to watch if you’re looking for something that will keep you entertained and on the edge of your seat. Midnight Mass is one show that you definitely do not want to miss out on. So make sure to add Midnight Mass to your list of shows to watch! Watch out now if you have not. You are really missing a great stuff!!