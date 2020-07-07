Miguel Andújar could still finish at third base for the Yankees

The Yankees hope Miguel Andujar will become a versatile player who can play a role that has become very popular with major league teams.

Don't forget, though, that Andújar started 132 games at third base in 2018 when he finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year race against the Angels' Shohei Ohtani, who turns 26 on Sunday. Yes, there were questions on the defensive thanks to 15 errors and balls he didn't get, but Andújar hit .297 with 27 home runs, 92 RBIs and posted an OPS of .855.

Andujar appeared in just 12 games last season due to a right shoulder injury that required surgery that ended the season on May 20 and opened the door for Gio Urshela, who posted career highs at the plate and provided defense for Gold Glove caliber.

The combination of a 30-player roster for the first two weeks of a 60-game schedule and the lack of many exhibition games during Spring Training 2.0 could lead to more action at third base for Andújar than could have been the case in March.

While Andujar showed Aaron Boone enough in limited innings in the outfield during first spring training for the manager to believe the 25-year-old could contribute left and right, third base is still an option because if the Yankees are healthy they have a group of outfielders.

"We know that with Miggy we have a very good player, a guy who missed most of last season, but he entered spring training and showed us he was healthy, showed us the willingness to play a couple of positions because he wants to get in". the lineup, "Boone said Monday in a conference call." For me, one of the really encouraging things in spring training for us on the first lap is Miggy's ability to play in the corner and outfield positions. I thought He took it very well. I think it's something he could absolutely do, either full-time or part-time. Also, I feel like he's continually making progress at third base. "

With Giancarlo Stanton likely the DH if the two-month season is played, and if Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge are healthy, the Yankees also have Brett Gardner, Mike Tauchman, and Clint Frazier to play on left and right fields. Trying to squeeze Andújar, who has never played outfield in a regular-season major league game, can be difficult, especially when every out counts.

And with nothing more than the live batting practice launched by Yankee pitchers starting Saturday at Yankee Stadium to evaluate, Andújar may be able to cut Urshela's playing time to third.

Based on a 2019 breakup when Urshela hit .314 with 21 home runs, 74 RBIs and an OPS of .889, he entered spring training in March as the starting third baseman. That likely hasn't changed in the more than three months since the coronavirus closed MLB. However, Boone's list will have 30 spots instead of 26.

If Boone doesn't want Andújar's bat to go stale, the third might be the best place to play it. While Andujar and Urshela, 28, have to prove 2018 and 2019, respectively, they were no flukes, Urshela's breakup season at the plate may have been the product of a baseball that jumped out of the parks every night.

An end-of-season slide in which he hit .205 (9-of-44) with two home runs, six RBIs in his last 14 games was followed by a nine-game October in which Urshela hit .242 (8-of-33) with two home runs and two RBIs.

Should Andujar fight playing time in third place away from Urshela, Boone would have the Urshela safe to use as a defensive replacement in the late inning.