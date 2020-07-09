Miguel Andujar has no problem being the Yankees' utility guy

You would think looking at Mike Trout from the launch mound would be the answer. Or try to figure out what well above average pitch Gerrit Cole would throw to make you look sick.

However, many players will tell you that the most difficult thing to achieve at the highest level in baseball is to change positions once in the big leagues.

Which, of course, Miguel Andújar continues to try and do.

With Gio Urshela's breakup in 2019, who added a very solid bat to the Gold Glove defense at third base, while Andújar recovered from surgery on his right shoulder that limited him to a dozen games, the Yankees They are trying to find additional positions for the talented 25-year-old. batter

The experiment started in February and March, when Andújar played third, first base and outfield, and continued in spring 2.0 training.

"To be honest, I feel a lot more comfortable comparing going back to that time in Tampa spring training," Andujar said when asked on Wednesday the difference between now and when he started working in positions other than third. "I think (the closure) has allowed me to have more practice to feel more comfortable with the position, doing a lot of exercises and listening to the coaches."

Andujar finished second behind the Angels' Shohei Ohtani in the 2018 American League Rookie of the Year career thanks to a .297 average with 27 home runs and 92 RBIs, but his third-place defense needed work not just to reduce 15 errors, but also to reach more balls.

If he hadn't been hurt early last season, the right-handed hitter would likely have remained productive, but when Andújar fell, Urshela had a chance and turned him in.

Although Urshela has to prove that the best numbers from last year's career at the plate (.314, 21 HR and 74 RBIs) were not a one-season position, if the bat doesn't produce, the Yankees could return to Andujar in third, where he continued working during the closure.

"It was a matter of balancing working at third base and working in the outfield," he said. "I worked both positions the same amount of time."