Mika Zibanejad Calls Rangers' Brutal Power Play Against Hurricanes

While the hurricanes entered the postseason with one of the best penalty kicks in the league, the Rangers didn't seem to have much of a problem against it during the regular season.

Saturday was a different story.

The Rangers went 0-for-7 in the men's lead and barely made threats with it during a 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup qualification at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

"I feel like they really beat us," said Mika Zibanejad on a Zoom call. "We didn't really click. I didn't think we could be on the same page. We had some good opportunities, but we couldn't establish a good power game and get some momentum. We have to watch a video, review it, and really bury it on Monday."

The Rangers' power play improved as the game progressed, but they set the bar low with brutal first turns. They only took eight shots during the 12:08 power play, with Petr Mrazek stopping each.

Hurricanes killed 83.95 percent of penalties during the regular season, although the Rangers were 5-for-15 in the men's lead against them in four meetings before Saturday.

"We were too slow," said coach David Quinn. "I'm not going to sit here and talk about some pass we could have done or a guy should have gone here or there. We were too slow. His death penalty is aggressive; we know that. We did well against it. But we weren't ready tonight to play at a rhythm. We entered power play mode instead of hockey mode. "

Kaapo Kakko, one of eight Rangers who made his postseason debut, looked good and led the team with five shots. He was beaten to play with Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome after Jesper Fast left the game in the first few minutes after being crushed by Brady Skjei.

Kakko, 19, played 2:57 pm, while young Filip Chytil and Julien Gauthier also impressed Quinn.

"We have all touched how well both [Kakko and Chytil] have looked [during the camp]," Quinn said. "I thought Gauthier also had a good night. Those guys earned their ice time, they earned their chance. With that said, we need everyone. We can't have just 10-12 boys playing, we need everyone to be at their game. But it's good to see those guys in their first playoff game playing the way they did. "

Ryan Strome and Justin Williams dropped the gloves just 2:48 in the game after the teams exchanged some big hits. A bloody Strome briefly went to the locker room but returned later in the first period.

Alexandar Georgiev backed Henrik Lundqvist in networks with Igor Shesterkin not fit to play.