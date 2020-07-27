Mike Ditka: kneeling athletes should 'get out of the country'

"If it were up to me, I'd say no," Ditka replied when asked about kneeling. "If you can't respect our national anthem, get out of the country. This is how I feel. Of course, I'm dated. So I'm just going to say what I feel."

Ditka is the president of the X League, which is a women's soccer league that, according to its website, will debut in April 2021.

The X League did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

Once known as the Lingerie Football League, it was renamed the Legends Football League in 2013. In 2019, the Legends Football League announced that it would be closed. The league was once again renamed the Extreme Football League, or "X League".