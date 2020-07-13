Mike Huckabee: Biden-Bernie economy: this is how they will harm businesses, workers and families

A Joe Biden presidency would be disastrous for American businesses, workers, and families.

From his ban on fracturing employment to his promised tax increases for middle-income Americans, the Biden big government's agenda would strangle the economy and leave entire communities in misery.

The artificial recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic has made it even more imperative to avoid Biden's destructive economic policies.

Employing the same pro-growth policies that have made the stagnant Obama-Biden economy a record dynamo in recent years, President Trump is orchestrating an unprecedented V-shaped recovery as our country emerges from blockades related to the pandemic. The past two months have seen new job creation records: 2.7 million new jobs in May, followed by 4.8 million even more incredible jobs in June.

Recovery has been rapid, but our progress remains fragile, and America's beleaguered workers and business owners couldn't resist the strain of Biden's new taxes and regulations.

Biden's proposal to stop all fracking would be particularly disastrous, both economically and geopolitically. Over the course of just four years, Biden's fracking ban would destroy some 19 million jobs and cut more than $ 7 trillion of our national GDP.

But Biden's radical environmentalism gets even worse.

For the first time in more than half a century, the United States has become a net exporter of fossil fuels under President Trump, whose deregulatory common sense agenda has enabled our country to become the world's largest producer of oil and natural gas. This means that our country now depends less on the dictators of the Middle East for its oil, and American consumers pay less at the pump and on their energy bills.

Joe Biden, however, wants to restore the kind of punitive regulations that were the centerpiece of the "war on coal" that was waged during the Obama-Biden administration.

Biden's platform includes billions and billions of dollars in new spending, including $ 750 billion for government-run healthcare and $ 1.7 trillion for climate and "green energy" initiatives.

Economic growth and innovation would also be seriously undermined otherwise by a Biden presidency. In 2018, the Commerce Department calculated that total regulatory costs were equivalent to approximately 10 percent of the entire national economy, an alarming statistic that President Trump has prioritized to correct.

As the most far-left Democratic presidential candidate in history, Biden's platform is replete with proposals to further increase the burden on the bureaucracy.

There is no need for a Harvard-educated economist to acknowledge that someone will eventually have to pay for all of that, and the bill always ends up being rejected by American workers and small business owners.

President Trump's 2017 tax cuts save the average taxpayer approximately $ 1,400 per year on their federal income taxes, while the typical family of four pocket around $ 3,000 more each year. Biden wants to take those savings away on his first day in office, dealing a devastating blow to household finances across the country.

After enduring the shock of the recession of the artificial coronavirus, Americans realize that we need the "V-shaped" economic recovery that only common sense, pro-growth policies can provide, not another four years of Obama's malaise. -Biden that gave us the slowest economy. recovery from World War II.

For the good of all, let us vote for another four years of record prosperity under President Trump.

