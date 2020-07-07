Mike Huckabee: Democrats shouldn't "misjudge" Biden's electoral leadership of Trump

Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee said Tuesday that Democrats should not "misjudge" presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden about President Trump.

"Four years ago, the president was not doing well either, and many of the people running for Congress and the Senate ran away from him and some of them lost their elections because they dissociated themselves." Those who stayed with him tended to do well, "the former Arkansas governor told" America’s Newsroom. "

“I'm not saying that the president doesn't need to laser focus on the things that really matter to the people of whom he is the champion. But to say that the elections are over is like saying that after three quarters of the game, the game is over, so let's go ahead and go into the locker room. "

Meanwhile, the alleged Democratic candidate outperforms Trump by 8.8 percentage points on an average of the latest national polls compiled by Real Clear Politics. More importantly, Biden enjoys single-digit advantages over the president in most states where the race for the White House is likely to be won.

The President has repeatedly branded the polls as "false" and touted: "I am getting VERY GOOD internal Poll Numbers."

And Trump's reelection campaign argued in a memo on Sunday that "the public voting methodology is cheaper and flawed." They have repeatedly accused polls of underestimating Republican voters.

Huckabee said Democrats are misjudging the current position of the two presidential candidates and "hope" that they will continue to do so. Huckabee also said that the election boils down to the specificity of the political ideas of the two candidates.

"Because if they do, they will wake up the day after the November election and wonder what happened just as they did four years ago," Huckabee said.

“When people get down to business, they have a big decision to make. It's not about Donald Trump's personality, it's about his policies, and I just don't think well-educated people think anarchy is a policy we want to adopt. I just don't think that well-educated and thoughtful people believe that if we raise taxes and over-regulate business again and make it harder for small businesses to run, that will be good for the economy. "