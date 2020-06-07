Mike Huckabee encourages all Republicans to 'make the right choice' and support Trump's reelection

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee encouraged all Republicans to "make the right choice" and endorse President Trump, after a New York Times report that stated that former President George W. Bush and Sen. Mitt Romney, Republican for Utah, they will not support Trump's reelection.

Huckabee, a Fox News contributor, told "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday: "If you have people who were nominated and, in the case of President Bush, actually elected to be president by the Republicans, they will no longer support the candidate. republican. , who went through the process and was chosen, so not only will I be unhappy, but I will also be furious. "

The New York Times article, titled, “Vote for Trump? These Republican leaders are not in the car, ”was published Saturday.

"Former President George W. Bush will not support Trump's reelection, and [former Florida Governor] Jeb Bush is not sure how he will vote, people familiar with his thinking say," the article read. . "Senator Mitt Romney of Utah will not endorse Mr. Trump and is deliberating whether to rewrite his wife, Ann, or cast another vote this November."

The article went on to state that "Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, is almost certain to support Mr. [Joe] Biden, but she is not sure how public it will be about it because one of her sons is looking for a career for the position. "

Huckabee said he was not sure if the information in the article was true "because it is in the New York Times and I take a lot of things in the New York Times with a grain of salt because they are more wrong than they are correct."

He then went on to explain why he would be "livid" if the information in the article was correct.

GEORGE BUSH SPEAKS ABOUT GEORGE FLOYD, RACISM

"We did not all agree with some of the policies of Bush or McCain or Romney, but when it came to that, we had a choice," said Huckabee. "We could choose a far-left liberal, or we could choose someone who was closer to our views."

He went on to say, "I understand that Donald Trump's bedside attitude is more like" Greene "Joe Greene than the cool and collected Tom Brady, if he's on the football field."

Huckabee then explained what he didn't understand "with these Never Trumpers" and described an "incredibly long litany of things" that Trump has accomplished.

"This president is more pro-life than ever, period. He is more pro-Israel. He has deregulated so much government that US companies can prosper and have done so until this COVID thing happened," Huckabee said. "This is a president who stood up to globalists, stood up to unfair business practices, regained American jobs, has done more for minorities than any other president in my life to help people have good, decent and a future . "

He then noted that despite all of that, some people said they did not like Trump because of his personality.

"Well, get over it," said Huckabee. "It is not about choosing a personality, this is not Hollywood, this is the rough world of politics."

Then she acknowledged that perhaps Trump "was not as kind as some of us would like, but, by God, he's doing the job, and it's time for Republicans to join because if they don't, they're going to catch Joe Biden , who is not pro-life, who is for higher taxes, open borders. He is going to succumb to China. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Huckabee said Biden will accept "anything that seems unpleasant to us," including socialism. "That is why we have to realize that this is a simple choice and we had better make the right move."

In a statement sent to Fox News in response to the New York Times article written by the Trump campaign, “President Trump is supported by a record number of Republicans across the country. Lead a united party and you will win in November. "