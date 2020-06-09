Mike Huckabee: Get rid of Democrats who run big cities, not police officers.

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee said Tuesday that dismantling or dismantling U.S. police departments is not the answer to national protests against police brutality, arguing for the expulsion of Democrats who run the most troubled cities.

In an "Fox & Friends" interview with hosts Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy, and Ainsley Earhardt, Huckabee commented that even 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden looked like he was "pulling away from his own radical left-wing party" after Telling him CBS News did not support the idea of ​​firing the police.

NAACP PRESIDENT REJECTS TO APPROVE THE "DEFUND POLICY" MOVEMENT

Instead, he explained, he supports "conditioning federal aid to the police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honesty. And, in fact, they can demonstrate that they can protect the community and everyone in the community."

The death of African-American George Floyd, 46, while in the custody of Minneapolis police, and the shooting of African-American Breonna Taylor, 26, sparked outrage across the country. Thousands upon thousands of Americans took to the streets, demanding justice and equality. But, in many cases, they were not met with empathy.

Minneapolis officials were charged with the death of Floyd, which was captured on video, but the officers involved in Taylor's murder have not been charged. One of them was accused of sexual assault by two women on Monday.

In a nationwide conversation about next steps and changes, Democrats' calls to dismantle police departments have grown stronger in the past week: believing that reform is not enough to end police violence.

According to The Washington Post, this year alone there have been more than 1,040 shootings by on-duty police officers.

On Monday, Minneapolis lawmakers pledged to dissolve the city's police force, against the pleas of its Democratic mayor, and congressional Democrats proposed radical legislation to reform law enforcement.

Crime rates have already dropped across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are more questions than answers, as some Democratic leaders have already started cutting the budgets of their police departments.

"What we must do is get rid of some of these Democratic mayors who run the cities where there are the most problems," said Huckabee. "That is what I think is missing here in the analysis.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Most cities where there are real problems are fully managed and have been managed for decades by liberal-minded Democratic mayors," he added.

"It doesn't work. And, maybe they should wake up to that," Huckabee concluded.