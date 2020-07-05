Mike Huckabee: Racism is a "spiritual" problem for the United States, and elections cannot solve it

America's problem of racism is more "spiritual" than political, Mike Huckabee said Saturday night.

"The only way to get rid of racism is with God," the former Arkansas governor told anchor Jeanine Pirro during an appearance on Fox News' "Justice with Judge Jeanine."

"Why do you say that?" Pirro replied.

"Well, because racism is essentially when I don't respect God and the people He made who are equal to me," said Huckabee. "If I really have a good relationship with God and love him, I can't help but love the people he made. And some of them are black and others are white and others are Asian." they are all kinds of people. But he made them all and made none of them less important than me. "

Racism is solved individually and not "by choosing a certain politician," added Huckabee.

"So if I have a problem with someone of a different race, my problem is with God. And that's why I say we have all these people arguing about politics and race, economics and sociology," said Huckabee. "The real problem is spiritual. And that's where I feel we are failing in this debate, because we believe that we can solve it by choosing a certain politician."

"We resolve it individually when we accept the fact that there is no one on this Earth who is better than me and there is no one on this earth who is less than me, not because the government said we are equal, but God did it," he added. Fox News contributor.

Pirro asked Huckabee how the United States got to where it is today in relation to social unrest and racism.

Huckabee blamed "selfishness".

"I think we are there because we have not only systematically yielded to racism, but we have systematically yielded to selfishness and each has become his own God," Huckabee said. "That is really the fundamental problem."