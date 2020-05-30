Mike Mitchell to direct We Are Not Here for Columbia Pictures

Columbia Pictures has acquired the rights to Geoff Rodkey's middle-grade science fiction novel. We are not from here from Will Gluck's Olive Bridge Entertainment and got Mike Mitchell (The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part) to direct a film adaptation of the project, according to Deadline.

RELATED: The School for Good and Evil: Paul Feig to direct Netflix film adaptation

First published in 2019 by Crown Books, the New York Times The best-selling novel follows a family of humans who have been living on a station on Mars after the destruction of Earth and who decide to migrate to an alien planet called Choom, where they find themselves struggling to adapt to life among the native race. Known as Zhuri, who are not fans of humanity and do not like singing, comedy or any kind of emotion.

The film version, to be adapted by Rodkey, will be a family-centered adventure that combines live action and animation, an adventure Mitchell previously experienced in the tarnished critical state. Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out Of Water, in which he directed the live-action sequences of the film.

Pick up the original novel here!

Gluck, who will produce the adaptation with Olive Bridge's Jodi Hildebrand, has had a long working relationship with Sony Pictures and its television affiliate, delivering hits, including those of 2009. Fired!, 2010 Easy one, 2011 Friends with benefits and from 2018 Peter Rabbit for the former while we produce and co-create The Michael J. Fox Show and The McCarthys in association with Sony TV.

RELATED: Disney + Adaptation of Developing Series of Percy Jackson Novels

In addition to being a New York Times Bestselling author Rodkey is known as an Emmy-nominated television and movie writer, including Daddy Day Care, Politically Incorrect, RV, The Shaggy Dog and Good luck Charlie, it's Christmas!. His next novel, the suburban apocalypse focused Lights Out in Lincolnwood, will hit stores in the summer of 2021.

After making his directorial debut in the comedy directed by Rob Schneider in 1999 Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigalo and continue with the failure of the holidays Survive Christmas and the Disney superhero Sky highMitchell would continue to focus on a more lively fare with behind-the-scenes work at DreamWorks Animation in the Kung Fu Panda trilogy, Shrek franchise and Monsters vs. Aliens. His most recent works include the Oscar nominee. Trolls and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.