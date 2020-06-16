Mike Pence falsely claims that Oklahoma coronavirus cases are on the decline

"In a very real sense, they have flattened the curve," Pence said of Oklahoma. "The number of cases in Oklahoma has dropped precipitously."

Facts First: The number of recently reported positive cases in Oklahoma has increased since the end of May, without abruptly decreasing.

A record 225 new cases were reported in Oklahoma on Saturday. On Sunday, that number dropped to 158 new cases and rose again to 186 on Monday according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

In its latest weekly report, the OSDH says that in the past two weeks Oklahoma has begun to experience "an increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19" and the "COVID threat still exists and we anticipate that it will grow." "OSDH reported a 12.9% increase in the number of new cases during June 5-11 compared to the previous week, which saw an 8% increase from the previous week.

Tulsa, where Trump is set to give his first 2020 rally since March 2, also saw a record 89 new cases on Sunday, according to the Tulsa Health Department. And the city's 7-day moving average of new cases has steadily increased since May 31.

Tulsa Health Department director Bruce Dart told local newspaper Tulsa World on Saturday that the city is experiencing a "significant surge in trends in our case" and warned that Trump will hold the planned rally. "COVID is here in Tulsa, it is transmitting very efficiently," Dart told the newspaper. "I wish I could postpone this to a time when the virus is not as much of a concern as it is today."

With 1,222 confirmed cases in total, Tulsa currently ranks second after Oklahoma City, which has 1,331 cases, for the city with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state.

When contacted for comment, Pence's office pointed out an interview Monday between Tulsa World and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. In the interview, Stitt said "there are fewer than 1,000 active cases at the moment" and argued that "we are in very good shape from a health care perspective in the state of Oklahoma," noting that 150 people are currently hospitalized in the been because of the virus.

But Oklahoma has seen an increase in new cases in the past two weeks, along with the highest cases recorded in a single day, when the number of tests administered decreased. Regardless of the number of active cases, new cases have steadily increased in the state.

As of Monday, Oklahoma had had a total of 8,645 coronavirus cases, with 6,765 recovered from the virus and a total of 363 deaths.