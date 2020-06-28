Mike Pence in Dallas: VP wears mask but 100-person choir sings without them

About 2,200 people attended the "Celebrate Freedom Rally" in Lone Star State, according to organizers of the rally, which has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus cases since restrictions were relaxed. The capacity of the venue for the indoor event was about 3,000 attendees, organizers say.

During the service, the choir members sang loudly, behind an orchestra. Between the songs, the choir members put their masks back on when they sat down, according to reports from the event group. The choir members had space between them, but it was unclear if they were the recommended six feet.

The facial masks at the event were "strongly recommended," with signs posted around the venue signaling the suggestion. According to reports from the event's group, at least half of the crowd was wearing a face mask, an act that experts say can reduce Covid-19 transmission by as much as 50%.

The choir's rehearsals and performances became a focal point early in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, with an outbreak within a 122-member choir in Washington state that became the subject of an in-depth report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the report, 87% of the singers who attended the trial contracted the deadly virus.