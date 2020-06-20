Mike Pence says "all lives matter" when repeatedly asked to say "black lives matter"

The distinction between saying "Black lives matter" and "All lives matter" has emerged as a kind of cultural dividing line in the midst of the nationwide discussion of racial equality that has been touched in recent weeks. The phrase "Black lives matter" has become widespread in recent years as a way to specifically draw attention to deadly encounters between American blacks and the police.
"Forgive me for pressing you on this, sir," host Brian Taff told Pence, "but I will note that he didn't say those words, 'Black lives matter', and there is an important distinction. People say, by Of course all lives matter, but saying the words is an acknowledgment that black lives also matter at a time in this country when there seems to be a segment of our society that disagrees. So why don't you say those words ?
"Well, I don't accept the fact, Brian, that there is a segment of American society that disagrees with the preciousness and importance of every human life," said Pence. "And it's one of the reasons why, as we move forward with major law enforcement reforms, as we look for ways to strengthen and improve our public safety in our cities, we won't stop there."
Pence continued to promote the pre-pandemic of the black unemployment rate and the development of economic "opportunity zones", adding that the administration is "absolutely determined to improve" the lives of African-Americans.
"And yet, one last time, you won't say the words and we understand your explanation," Taff replied.
"When you watch a lot of the national media these days, Brian, it seems like they focus more and more each day on what divides us in this country," Pence said. "And I think the President saw an opportunity with a good sense of humor to challenge the media narrative once again."