Mike Pence says "all lives matter" when repeatedly asked to say "black lives matter"





"Let me say that what happened to George Floyd was a tragedy," Pence told 6ABC Action News in Philadelphia when asked directly if he would say black lives matter. "And in this nation, especially on June 19, we celebrate the fact that since the founding of this nation we have appreciated the ideal that everyone, everyone is created equal, and that our creator has certain inalienable rights. And so all life matters in a very real sense. "

The distinction between saying "Black lives matter" and "All lives matter" has emerged as a kind of cultural dividing line in the midst of the nationwide discussion of racial equality that has been touched in recent weeks. The phrase "Black lives matter" has become widespread in recent years as a way to specifically draw attention to deadly encounters between American blacks and the police.

"Forgive me for pressing you on this, sir," host Brian Taff told Pence, "but I will note that he didn't say those words, 'Black lives matter', and there is an important distinction. People say, by Of course all lives matter, but saying the words is an acknowledgment that black lives also matter at a time in this country when there seems to be a segment of our society that disagrees. So why don't you say those words ?