Mike Pompeo is ruining his job (Opinion)

A secretary of state who talks of cementing American diplomacy in our founding principles while directly attacking freedom of expression at home and playing with Mohammed bin Salman, the waiting repressive monarch of Saudi Arabia, strains credibility beyond the breaking point. .

In just two years, Mike Pompeo, with an eye toward the possibility of the presidential draw in 2024 and the support base that he presumably hopes to inherit from President Donald Trump, has become not only the worst Secretary of State in the history of the United States. USA but also the most partisan.

It was common in the 19th century to see secretaries of state as something like waiting presidents (see Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, John Quincy Adams, and Martin Van Buren).

After World War II, and particularly in recent years, with the expansive role of the United States in the world and the changing nature of American politics, presidents seeking to fill the role of secretary of state generally sought men and women who disconnected from electoral politics and without strong presidential ambitions.

There were exceptions, of course, such as Hillary Clinton, who, despite her obvious political ambitions, was a capable and experienced secretary of state. But cabinet positions, including that of secretary of state, were not launching pads for the presidency.

It is surprising that, with the exception of the top five secretaries of state, only three cabinet secretaries, James Buchanan, William Howard Taft, and Herbert Hoover, have made it to the White House.

But Mike Pompeo, a former Kansas Republican congressman, who has barely concealed his outsized political ambitions, has clearly broken the mold. Last year, there were credible reports that he was considering running for a seat in the Kansas Senate; And in response to a 2019 question about whether he had considered running for president, he actually replied, "I have."

Then last Friday, using resources from the State Department, Pompeo attended the Iowa Family Leadership Summit, a traditional event for suspected Republican presidential candidates.

Pompeo, the warrior of culture.

Nowhere was Pompeo's political ambitions and ideological biases displayed more than last year in the creation of his Inalienable Rights Commission, whose draft report Pompeo announced earlier this month.

Seemingly unfettered by Pompeo's accusation of pursuing the nation's interests abroad, the commission appears to double its warrior status in national culture wars and increase its political ambitions in the 2024 presidential draw.

In a follow-up opinion piece in the Washington Post, Pompeo said that never before have "America's founding principles been under such relentless attack." Among criminals, he called the Chinese Communist Party and the New York Times Project 1619.

What all this has to do with Pompeo's mandate to carry out the foreign policy of the United States is puzzling, especially given the administration's hypocritical and cadre record when it comes to making human rights a priority. Yes, the administration has sanctioned Russia and China.

But the president, if you believe in John Bolton, gave Chinese President Xi Jinping an open invitation to build detention camps for Uighur Muslims and has created a safe area for Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Trump signed a bill aimed at punishing China for violating human rights the same day Bolton made his allegations.)

As for Pompeo, the image of him smiling with MBS at their first meeting after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks for itself.

It can be forgiven for concluding that the entire commission, greeted with surprise and anger by the State Department, could be a shady effort to give Pompeo a platform to hit the media and win favor with a conservative Republican base, especially Evangelical Christians, for a future presidential candidacy. As far as we know, no secretary of state has participated in this type of partisan war to feather a possible political nest.

The President's Wing (right)

Pompeo's most enduring legacy, and it's nothing to be proud of, will be the unconscionable way he politicized the secretary of state's office and downgraded the institution he runs, all to advance his personal political agenda and protect Donald Trump. accountability and the rule of law.

In the service of these goals, he was apparently ready to cover up the President's lies about blackmailing the President of Ukraine; throwing State Department officials under a bus for their cooperation with Congress to get to the bottom of Ukraine's door; and they prevent Hill from exercising his legitimate function of oversight of the executive branch and from fulfilling his constitutional duties of bringing impeachment charges against the President.

He also reportedly tried to stay one step ahead of Steve A. Linick, the State Department inspector general who was investigating several allegations of abuse of power by Pompeo and some of his political subordinates. Pompeo has denied the allegations of abuse of power. Eventually, President Trump fired the IG, Pompeo's critics say at his request.

Having worked for a total of nine secretaries among us, we are amazed at how far it is outside the standards and values ​​of the office that Pompeo has operated.

In fact, it is a remarkable downfall for an office traditionally viewed as a top of the political and representative fray on the outside of American unity and national resolution. And we can only hope that what Mr. Pompeo stands for is just a passing headline and not a trend that any of his successors will follow.