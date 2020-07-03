Mike Rowe on & # 39; the reality of risk & # 39 ;: & # 39; We have forgotten the fact that risk is not always the enemy & # 39;

"Dirty Jobs" presenter Mike Rowe told Sean Hannity this week that the long-running reality show was aimed at highlighting unseen careers and tasks that are important in keeping America moving, as well as the idea of risk in everyday life.

The host of "Hannity" highlighted the importance of essential workers during the current coronavirus pandemic.

"I think … if we ever stopped, (if) the manufacturers stopped manufacturing and the packers stopped packing and the farmers stopped cultivating and the truckers stopped transporting trucks, New York, where I am, would have died," he said. .

"Look, that was the premise of & # 39; Dirty Jobs & # 39; from the beginning," Rowe said, "it was just enlightening people who keep the lights on, generally out of sight, out of mind."

Rowe and Hannity then discussed "Deadliest Catch", a show (narrated by Rowe) about the dangerous world of crab fishing before moving on to the concept of risk.

"The risk is always with us," Rowe said. "And in the coronavirus era, we suddenly realize that we have to balance our willingness to take risks with the business of living and the business of being safe but … at no cost.

"And then the country is having a great conversation about the reality of risk …"

Later in the interview, Rowe expressed to Hannity that risk is the "reason we are alive."

"You can still prosper by learning a skill and mastering a trade. And we have forgotten it in this country and we have forgotten the fact that risk is not always the enemy," Rowe said. "Risk is part of the reason we are compensated. It is part of the reason we are alive … And that's for sale here in 2020."

Rowe, who was promoting her upcoming Discovery Channel special "Dirty Jobs: Rowe & # 39; d Trip", also spoke about her mikeroweWORKS Foundation, which helps train people for skilled work jobs.

"It is not for four-year degrees. It is not for typical jobs we consider aspirational. It is for plumbers and steam conditioners and plumbers and welders and mechanics. It is for heating and air conditioning specialists and electricians," Rowe said. "And if someone in your audience is interested in hitting the reset button and learning a skill that's really in demand, it's the best thing I've ever done, it's the foundation that came out of & # 39; Dirty Jobs & # 39 ;.

"And that's a big part of the reason why I want to restart that franchise."