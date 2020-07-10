Mike Rowe predicts that skilled workers will be in demand like never before. in the post-coronavirus era

"Dirty Jobs: Rowe & # 39; d Trip" host Mike Rowe told "Tucker Carlson tonight" on Thursday that skilled workers "will be in demand like never before" as employers adjust to a world of post-coronavirus pandemic.

"If you have a skill that's in demand, you're going to be in demand like never before," Rowe told host Tucker Carlson, "and I've never been more sure of that than I am now."

"I have been pushing this rock uphill for a long time and I see some things I have not seen before," he continued, "[like] revitalization and enthusiasm around the basics of simply learning a skill that is absolutely in demand … being essential, in other words. "

Rowe's foundation, the MikeRoweWORKS Foundation, provides workers with the resources and funding they need to develop a skill set and excel in the industry of their choice.

When asked what value it gives him to develop vocational skills or to acquire a trade, Rowe said that it is essential that those who want to work have the opportunity to do so instead of accumulating student debt in a time of economic uncertainty.

"I've been talking a lot about $ 1.5 trillion in student loans on the books and the very real fact that that's a millstone for the next few hundred thousand children," Rowe said. "People are getting that message, but now they are also seeing that there is a difference between the skills that are demanded and the education that is not."

"It does not mean that one is bad and that one is good, these are the two sides of the same coin," Rowe added. "But historically, we've tried to separate those two things … and I'm telling you, now as never before, if you are a welder with a work ethic, you will be among the dozens of people who make six figures."