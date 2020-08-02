Mike Trout and his wife Jessica announce the birth of their son Beckham

The new Los Angeles Angels fan has arrived.

On Saturday, Mike Trout and his wife Jessica announced the birth of their first child, their son Beckham Aaron, who was born on Thursday. Yes, the MVP's three child initials are BAT.

"Our greatest gift from above • we are so in love!" the new parents shared on social media. "Meet our sweet boy, Beckham Aaron Trout."

Beckham Aaron weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and is 20.75 inches long. He shares the middle name of Jessica's late brother, Aaron Cox, who died in 2018.

28-year-old Trout, who has been married to Jessica since 2017, confirmed in March that he and his wife were waiting, posting an epic gender reveal video online.

"I don't even know where to start …" the Angels outfielder posted on Instagram at the time. “From seeing your heartbeat for the first time to seeing you dance in Mom's belly… we are truly blessed and this is just the beginning! Little man, you already have the best mom and I can't wait to be your dad. We are very humbled by this gift that God has given us. We already love you, friend!

Before Beckham's arrival, Trout said he was unsure about participating in the shortened MLB season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later he decided to play.

Trout could potentially return to the Angels' lineup on Sunday, according to the Orange County Register.