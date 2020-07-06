Mike Trout's mother has a simple message about wearing a mask during the pandemic

Mike Trout's mother had a simple message to the world on Sunday when her son appeared at the Los Angeles Angels training ground.

Debbie Trout posted a photo of her son wearing a mask as he circled the bases. She said that if the Angels outfielder, possibly one of the best baseball players, can wear a mask, you can too.

"If Mike Trout can wear a mask while running the bases, he can wear a mask by going out in public," reads Debbie Trout's photo. "#Wear a mask."

Trout last week expressed concern about playing the 2020 season while his wife was expecting their first child.

"Honestly, I'm still not comfortable with the baby's arrival," Trout told reporters during a conference call, according to USA Today. "There are many things on my mind. I am trying to be the safest and most cautious way to get through the season. It will be difficult."

Trout and his wife Jessica are expecting a baby in August. It is something that seems to weigh heavily on your mind.

"We are playing it by ear," he said. “I think the most important thing is that this is our first child. I have to be there. If the result is positive, I cannot see the baby for 14 days. We would be upset. I have to keep Jess safe. I have to keep the baby safe … I try to talk to my wife every night about this. I know I'm taking a risk. You could meet someone and get this virus. That is the last thing I want to do.

"I love baseball. I love playing this game. We all want to play. It will all come down to how safe we ​​will be. If there is an outbreak or something happens in the next few weeks, we have to reconsider.

He continued: "I have to do the right thing for my family. Many kids have questions. It is a crazy and difficult situation in this country and in the world. No one has the answers."