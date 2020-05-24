Mike Tyson to appear on Wednesday episode of AEW Dynamite | Newsdio

By
admin
-
0
11


Mike Tyson is slated to make another appearance on AEW programming.

All Elite Wrestling announced today that the boxing legend will appear in Dynamite's Wednesday episode on TNT, which will serve as a post-Double or Nothing episode.

Tyson made an appearance at Saturday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view event to present the TNT Championship to the winner of Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer, who served as the final of the tournament. Rhodes became TNT's inaugural champion.

Here is the updated lineup for this week's show:

A Battle Royal will be held to determine the first contender for the AEW TNT Championship

Britt Baker will announce more details and her return schedule after suffering a knee injury last week.

More details about AEW world champion Jon Moxley vs. will be revealed. Brian Cage at the Fyter Fest

Mike Tyson to appear



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here