Mike Tyson to appear on Wednesday episode of AEW Dynamite | Newsdio

Mike Tyson is slated to make another appearance on AEW programming.

All Elite Wrestling announced today that the boxing legend will appear in Dynamite's Wednesday episode on TNT, which will serve as a post-Double or Nothing episode.

Tyson made an appearance at Saturday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view event to present the TNT Championship to the winner of Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer, who served as the final of the tournament. Rhodes became TNT's inaugural champion.

Fresh from her appearance on AEW's Double or Nothing Pay Per View, Iron @Mike Tyson will do your #AEWDynamite LIVE debut THIS WED, May 27 at 8 / 7c on TNT! Relive all the action and excitement of #Double or nothing now at the request of all major suppliers, @FiteTV AND @brlive pic.twitter.com/p8WkpNfWG9 – All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

Here is the updated lineup for this week's show:

A Battle Royal will be held to determine the first contender for the AEW TNT Championship

Britt Baker will announce more details and her return schedule after suffering a knee injury last week.

More details about AEW world champion Jon Moxley vs. will be revealed. Brian Cage at the Fyter Fest

Mike Tyson to appear