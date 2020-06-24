Mike Tyson warns Jamie Foxx about upcoming biopic

Mike Tyson has no doubts that Jamie Foxx will do a "great job" portraying the 53-year-old boxer in an upcoming biopic, but he cautioned ahead.

"I am very grateful. I am very excited about that," Tyson said recently in an interview with Charlie Mack, according to The Sun. "I will sit down and tell him the truth and he will have to learn how to process that."

Tyson continued, "It won't be pretty."

Last week, Foxx spoke about his next turn as the controversial heavyweight, revealing that he is doing 60 push-ups, 60 falls, and 100 push-ups every other day.

"I don't have legs. I don't have calf muscles, so we'll have to get some prosthetics for that," Foxx quipped, "Catching up with Mark Birnbaum."

Foxx, 52, also recounted his first encounter with Tyson during the questions and answers.

“I was on stage doing stand-up years ago. I got to my Mike Tyson prank, he was a young guy, 22 years old. I got to my Mike Tyson joke and no one applauds, no one laughs, ”Foxx said, noting that Tyson was in the building.

Foxx said he made the joke and received a big ovation from Tyson.

“I started dating Mike Tyson, so I had a chance to see Mike in two different ways, two different lives. I saw him at the height of his career, and then when things got bad, when things got bad, I saw him, too, ”Foxx said.

The Oscar-winning actor is ready to stream the ups and downs of Tyson's career.

"What I love about the movie is showing those different Mike moments," Foxx said.

"I think everyone from young and old will be able to understand this man's journey," he added.