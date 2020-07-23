Mike Tyson will return to the boxing ring to fight Roy Jones Jr

The two will face off in an eight-round exhibition match on September 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The former heavyweight world champion is considered one of the most feared boxers of all time, often referred to as "the baddest man on the planet." Tyson finished his first year as a professional boxer with a 15-0 record, with all wins by knockout. "Iron Mike" was 20 years and four months old when he became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history.

He has a career 50-6 record, with 44 of the 50 wins being qualifying. The last time he fought in 2005 was when he lost to Kevin McBride.

Tyson scoffed at a return to the ring in early May when he posted videos of himself training, looking as fast and fierce as he was at his best.