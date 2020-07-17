Mike Tyson will start

The legendary boxer will go head to head with one of the ocean's top predators in "Tyson Vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef," which will also feature famed announcer Michael Buffer.

Tyson and the shark will face off underwater in the name of the investigation, with the Discovery Channel saying in a statement that "no shark was harmed (or bitten) in the making of this episode."

"I faced this challenger to overcome the fears that I still deal with in life," Tyson said in a statement.

"I compare this to overcoming my fear of going back to the ring at age 54. I learned from this experience in & # 39; Shark Week & # 39; that whatever intimidates me, I can still face the challenge of overcoming anything that prevents me from fulfilling my life's mission of reaching my full potential in life and getting closer to God. "