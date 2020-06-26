Mike Woodson "ecstatic" about the Knicks' possible second chance

Mike Woodson says he is "ecstatic" at the prospect of a second chance at being the Knicks' coach.

Woodson, who coached the Knicks for a season of more than two since 2012-14, is one of many candidates that the team and new President Leon Rose have interviewed or will interview for their current head coach vacancy. He is one of 11 known candidates, a list that includes former Timberwolves and Bulls coach Tim Thibodeau and former Nets boss Kenny Atkinson.

Woodson, 62, who also trained the Hawks, said he is happy to be considered for another attempt in New York.

"I just hoped that one day I would have a chance again and I think this is a wonderful opportunity now," Woodson said as he was invited on SiriusXM NBA Radio Thursday with hosts Eddie Johnson and Antonio Daniels. "I thank the Knicks for reaching out to me and putting me in position. That's all you can ask for as a coach when you go out and start interviewing for these jobs. So I'm excited about that, I really am. "

While Woodson was the last coach to lead the Knicks to the playoffs, posting a record of 54-28 and reaching the second round of the playoffs during the 2012-13 season, he said he is even more proud of his last year in the Garden. The Knicks dealt with injuries early but recovered to finish 37-45, a game outside of the playoffs. He was responsible for the first struggles, but was satisfied with the resistance of the club.

"Those guys could have easily given up and said, 'Hey, let's go home for the summer and get ready for next season,' but they didn't let me," Woodson said. "For me from a coach's point of view, hey, that was a good training job for me and my staff."

Woodson said that if he were to return to the Knicks, the team's offense would look very similar to that of its previous squad because "I thought our style of play matches how we played today" based on the number of triples attempted. . But one thing that would change is to delegate more to your staff.

"I practically ran everything by myself, I tried anyway," Woodson said.