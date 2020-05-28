Mild coronavirus disease may also cause antibody development, French evidence shows





A new medical study conducted in France reveals that even mild cases of COVID-19 infection can lead to the development of antibodies in the patient's immune system, raising hopes of immunity. French tests show that patients still develop antibodies even in mild coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that there is as yet no evidence that patients develop antibodies after recovering from COVID-19 to help protect them from reinfection. However, a new medical study conducted in France revealed that even in mild cases of the coronavirus that did not require any hospital treatment, almost all patients were still able to develop antibodies, and their bodies' defenses against the virus increased during the weeks of their recovery. . Led by a team from the Pasteur Institute, the research raises the hope that everyone who contracts the virus can still recover and develop some form of immunity to it. However, the study results did not specify how long that immunity will last or what degree of protection it can provide. To do the tests, study author Olivier Schwartz, head of the Pasteur Institute's virus and immunity unit, took samples from over 160 employees at CHU Hospital in Strasbourg. However, while most coronavirus studies are done in critically ill patients, the team's study chose to examine mild cases believed to account for about 80 percent of all infections in the hospital. Two separate test tests were then used to reevaluate staff to see if they had produced antibodies during the recovery period.

From there, the team's study findings revealed that the detected antibody response grew stronger as the participants recovered, and the antibodies even appeared to fight the virus.

"Furthermore, we report that serum neutralization activity increases over time, reaching 97 percent four weeks after symptom onset. Therefore, it is a fair assumption that most people with mild Covid-19 generate neutralizing antibodies within a month after the onset of symptoms, "the study said." For patients with Sars antibodies (the coronavirus) they persist for at least two years after symptomatic infection, "the study concluded. More evidence is needed in the United States before the country can reopen, according to a study by Harvard Matthias Schrader / AP. (TagsToTranslate) coronavirus (t) covid-19 (t) new study (t) france (t) pasteur institute (t) virus and immunity unit (t) immunity (t) participants (t) antibodies (t) are developed ( t) neutralize (t) reinfection (t) medical study (t) protection (t) mild cases (t) news (t) update (t) report (t) coronavirus news (t) news from covid-19



