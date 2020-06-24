Miley Cyrus reveals she has been sober for 6 months

"It has been really important to me for the past year to live a sober lifestyle because I really wanted to polish my craft," said Cyrus, 27. "I had a big vocal surgery in November. I had four weeks when I wasn't allowed to speak. I was so torn writing on the board, yelling at everyone. I had this big bicep for just yelling at mom and still trying to do meetings. But it prepared me for stillness and tranquility. "
She continued: "I've been sober sober for the past six months. At first, it was about this vocal surgery. … But I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mother was adopted and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the feelings of abandonment and the desire to show that you are loved and valuable. My father's parents divorced when he was 3 years old, so my father was raised. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health problems. So I just went through that and asked: & # 39; Why am I the way I am? & # 39; By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great. "
However, Cyrus adds that sobriety has a stigma, especially for her.
"It is really difficult because especially when you are young, there is the stigma of 'you're not fun'," he said. "It's like, 'Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know I'm fun.' What I love is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don't want to wake up feeling dizzy. I want to wake up feeling smart." .