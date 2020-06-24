Miley Cyrus reveals she has been sober for 6 months

The singer, who has been outspoken about smoking marijuana in the past, revealed that she became sober after undergoing vocal cord surgery late last year.

"It has been really important to me for the past year to live a sober lifestyle because I really wanted to polish my craft," said Cyrus, 27. "I had a big vocal surgery in November. I had four weeks when I wasn't allowed to speak. I was so torn writing on the board, yelling at everyone. I had this big bicep for just yelling at mom and still trying to do meetings. But it prepared me for stillness and tranquility. "

She continued: "I've been sober sober for the past six months. At first, it was about this vocal surgery. … But I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mother was adopted and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the feelings of abandonment and the desire to show that you are loved and valuable. My father's parents divorced when he was 3 years old, so my father was raised. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health problems. So I just went through that and asked: & # 39; Why am I the way I am? & # 39; By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great. "

However, Cyrus adds that sobriety has a stigma, especially for her.