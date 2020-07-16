Militant groups use murder and arson to impose blockade on Colombia, says rights organization

The organization reported several murders that the local authorities concluded had been retaliation for not following the measures created by these groups. HRW also detailed vehicle attacks, threats and coercion.
HRW said it interviewed 55 people in 13 Colombian states, including community leaders, prosecutors, humanitarian organization staff, police officers and local residents. The organization says it also reviewed 20 pamphlets signed by armed groups that appeared to be authentic and worked with other local sources.
A pamphlet from an armed group quoted by HRW warned: "Those who do not comply must be accountable according to our law with their own life … Either you comply or you die."
Groups involved in imposing their own restrictions on local populations at the start of the pandemic included the National Liberation Army (ELN), the People's Liberation Army (EPL), the Colombian Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces (AGC) and other "groups FARC dissidents. " "HRW said.
The FARC, once the largest militant group in Colombia, signed a peace agreement with the government in 2016. However, several branched factions continue to operate in the country.
The other groups, unlike the ELN, do not have established communication arms.
Colombia has reported almost 160,000 cases of Covid-19, the fifth highest number in Latin America, after Mexico, Chile, Peru, and Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Since Monday, officials have implemented new blockade measures, based on geographic zones for the capital city, Bogotá. In addition, the national government announced the extension of the national quarantine until August 1.
HRW noted that under international law, the government "is obligated to protect the rights to life and limb by taking appropriate preventive measures against foreseeable threats from private actors, including organized criminal groups and other armed groups."
The Colombian government also has an obligation, he said, to take effective and adequate measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and protect people's right to health, as well as guarantee the rights to food and water.
"The 'draconian punishments' imposed by armed groups to prevent the spread of Covid-19 mean that people in remote and impoverished communities in Colombia are at risk of being attacked and even killed if they leave their homes," Vivanco said.
"The government must urgently step up its efforts to protect these communities, ensure they have adequate food and water, and protect their health from the effects of Covid-19."
Colombian authorities have not commented on HRW's allegations on Wednesday, but authorities have made similar allegations in the past.
On April 30, the Colombian Ombudsman, Carlos Negret, formally requested the Ministry of the Interior to take measures against the forced closings of groups such as the ELN, urging the government to increase the presence of the Colombian Army and National Police in certain areas, and guarantee aid to local civilian populations. .
Between March 23 and April 27 alone, Negret's office had recorded up to 72 "violations of citizens' rights," including killings, arson, forced displacement and group kidnappings, it said in the statement.
According to Negret, more than half of these were perpetrated "in the name of the health emergency."