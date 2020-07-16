Militant groups use murder and arson to impose blockade on Colombia, says rights organization





"In Colombian communities, armed groups have violently applied their own measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19," said José Miguel Vivanco, Americas director at Human Rights Watch.

The organization reported several murders that the local authorities concluded had been retaliation for not following the measures created by these groups. HRW also detailed vehicle attacks, threats and coercion.

HRW said it interviewed 55 people in 13 Colombian states, including community leaders, prosecutors, humanitarian organization staff, police officers and local residents. The organization says it also reviewed 20 pamphlets signed by armed groups that appeared to be authentic and worked with other local sources.

A pamphlet from an armed group quoted by HRW warned: "Those who do not comply must be accountable according to our law with their own life … Either you comply or you die."