Military data reveals dangerous reality for black service members and veterans

A CNN review of data provided by the Pentagon and the Department of Veterans Affairs reveals the stark reality that black service members are less likely to become officers and, as a result, more likely to be seriously injured while serving. to his country than his white colleagues.

"While there has been an increase in the relative number of minority officers, it has not been proportional to the increase that we are fulfilling, therefore there are more minority members serving in the front line jobs and therefore , they get more of these injuries. " He told CNN in an interview on Friday.

The data reviewed by CNN includes a combination of publicly available numbers and records kept by the Department of Defense.

Veterans are becoming more diverse

While an overwhelming majority of service members remain white, the numbers reflect a steady increase in diversity within the military that coincides with the adoption of integration and equal rights policies for black service members in the aftermath of the Second World War.

Fewer than 10% of World War II veterans were minorities, but since then, each group of veterans has been more diverse than the last.

Of veterans who have served since September 11, 2001, 35% are minorities, according to data reviewed by CNN. Black veterans represent 15% of veterans who have served since then.

Although the Army and Navy adopted integration policies long before many southern states and other US institutions took similar measures, it was years before the changes were applied, resulting in retention problems for the branches, according to the Defense Department.

According to the Pentagon, significant support for segregation in the Army continued until the early 1950s, and the service did not complete its integration until 1954.

Current and former service members have been quick to point out that, while today's military is significantly more diverse than ever, there are still significant challenges to face.

"As a society, we are now, hopefully, dealing with original sin and dealing with many of the underlying issues of race and inequality. Therefore, the military has not been isolated from that," Bishop Garrison, a black graduate of West Point who served two tours in Iraq, told CNN.

Black service members are underrepresented in the officer ranks

One of those problems is the lack of minority service members in leadership positions.

Black service members are still disproportionately underrepresented among the ranks of officers despite enlisting at a higher rate than other minorities and whites relative to their participation in the U.S. population, according to Defense Department data.

Black service members represent 19% of all enlisted personnel, but only 9% of officers.

For white service members, the trend is reversed. Two thirds of all enlisted service members are white. But among the officer ranks, more than three-quarters are white.

It's an issue that has been highlighted in the wake of Floyd's death, most notably in a post by the Air Force's main enlistment earlier this month.

Chief Master Sgt. Kaleth Wright, who is responsible for 410,000 enlisted members, said her "greatest fear" is not "that a white police officer will kill me (believe me, my heart begins to beat like most other black men in America when I see those blue lights behind me) … but I will wake up to a report that one of our black aviators has been killed by a white police officer. "

He also described his struggle with the "demons of the Air Force" of racial disparities in military justice and discipline and the "clear lack" of diversity in leadership.

Current and former service members have echoed that point, suggesting that issues like lack of diversity in leadership roles continue to have a direct impact on minority retention and recruitment.

"The fact is that if I had been given more direct mentoring and more examples of leaders reflecting my own life experience, I would have been more likely to remain a member of the Army. Like my father half a century before me, I decided to seek other ways to continue serving my community and my country, "said Garrison, who currently works as Human Rights First's chief ambassador to the national security community, to the House Armed Services Committee in January.

Garrison also told lawmakers that some of the current administration's policies are also having a negative impact on the recruitment and retention of minority service members.

"The fact that many of the major military bases still bear the name of the Confederate leaders; the continuing concerns about white nationalism in the military ranks; and the fact that an individual who has extreme views on race continues to serve the Highest level of immigration policy- "These factors risk causing a detrimental impact on our military's ability to recruit and retain new and diverse talents," he said in testimony before the committee.

First black service member to lead a US military branch USA

The lack of diversity at the highest levels of the military was highlighted once again this month when the Senate voted to confirm General Charles Q. Brown as the first black service member to lead an American military branch earlier this week.

While Brown's confirmation has been applauded as a landmark moment for the military, the fact that it took place more than 70 years after President Harry S Truman's executive order that unbundled services underscores the incremental pace at which the change.

Before his confirmation, Brown reflected on the impact of Floyd's death by addressing some of the challenges and fears he has endured as a member of the black service.

In a moving and deeply personal video, Brown said he was "filled with emotion" for "the many African Americans who have suffered the same fate as George Floyd."

He also described being one of the only African-Americans at his school and often being the only African-American in his platoon, and later in leadership.

"I'm thinking about a history of racial problems and my own experiences that didn't always sing about freedom," said Brown. "I am thinking of wearing the same flight suit with the same wings on my chest as my companions and then being questioned by another military member: & # 39; Are you a pilot? & # 39;"

"I'm thinking about the pressure I felt to act flawlessly, especially for supervisors who perceived that they expected less of me as African-Americans. I'm thinking of having to represent working twice as hard to demonstrate their expectations and perceptions of African-Americans were invalid." added.

Brown said he hopes he can help address some of those problems in his new role as the first African-American chief of staff for any military branch.

"I am thinking about how my nomination provides some hope, but it also carries a heavy burden. I cannot solve centuries of racism in our country, nor can I solve decades of discrimination that may have affected members of our Air Force." I am thinking about how I can make improvements personally, professionally and institutionally, so that all airmen, both today and tomorrow, appreciate the value of diversity and can serve in an environment where they can reach their full potential, "he said.

Black veterans are more likely to be seriously injured while on duty

For minority service members, and black veterans in particular, the challenges they face while in the military have had a direct impact on their long-term health.

A review of VA data shows that black veterans are more likely to suffer serious injuries while on duty, a trend that is directly related to the fact that they are working disproportionately in "front-line positions" during their time in the military. , according to Shulkin.

"In the VA system you are seeing a reflection of what has come from the Department of Defense, which is an increasing proportion of minorities or which serves many of them in front-line functions," he told CNN.

The Department of Veterans Affairs assigns injured veterans a "disability rating," which represents how much a service-related injury affects their ability to earn an income.

Ratings determine the amount of the monthly benefit they should receive as compensation. They range from 0% to 100%: the higher the rating, the more severe a veteran's disability is.

Nearly 31% of injured black veterans have a disability rating of 70% or higher, compared to about 23% of injured white veterans, "according to the data.

"The disability rating is an indicator of the severity of the injury and the interruption of life after serving," Shulkin said, adding that the current data is a reflection of the number of minorities who are serving, as well as the roles and Job categories duties they are doing in the military.

"While our minority communities are assuming the disproportionate share of service to the country, they are not necessarily represented in the highest positions at the same level," he added.

Those numbers become even more troubling given the fact that the population of minority veterans is projected to increase in the next 20 years even though the total number of veterans is expected to decrease during that same time period, according to the VA.