Military leaders condemn Trump for protest response

"Donald Trump is the first president in my life who is not trying to unite the American people, not even trying to be," said Mattis, who has been silent since his resignation in 2018.

The statement will be a severe blow to Trump, who although he later turned against his former defense secretary, idolizes the generals and loved referring to Mattis as "Mad Dog."

It is particularly extraordinary in that it seems to imply that a Trump order for troops to deploy against protesters would be a violation of his constitutional oath. And since the former military high command remains very loyal to its comrades and connects to the Pentagon, one of the most political centers of power, Mattis' open side will spark speculation about whether he is conveying thoughts of serving senior officials who do not they can talk outside.

Trump's initial reaction was to discredit Mattis, who played combat roles in two wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, but who the president described on Twitter as "the most overrated general in the world."

But, he notes, "His main strength was not military, but personal public relations. I gave him a new life, things to do, and battles to win, but he rarely" brought home the bacon. "I did not like his" leadership "style. "Or much more about him, and many others agree. I'm glad he's gone!"

Also Wednesday night, retired General John Allen, a former commander of US forces in Afghanistan, took his own turn to attack Trump's response in a comment posted by Foreign Policy.

"It was not enough that peaceful protesters had been deprived of their first amendment rights; this photo shoot sought to legitimize that abuse with a cloak of religion," Allen wrote.

He was referring to the order given to federal security forces on Monday to clear protesters from Lafayette Square before the President left the White House to stand in front of St. John's Church and hold up a Bible.

Allen ends up hoping that all of this will lead to a brighter America.

But, he says, "it will have to come from the bottom up. Because in the White House, there is nobody at home."

Other high-ranking military and political figures, including former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen, also felt compelled to speak as they perceive core American values ​​threatened by a triggered commander-in-chief.

No modern president has faced such a disgrace from his predecessors or from men who have earned their public respect in the heat of battle and served the presidents of both parties.

The Trump presidency is now getting closer to an existential crisis, five months before facing trial by voters after a campaign that threatens to tear social and racial wounds like never before during his turbulent term.

But Trump, who made a political career by attacking the establishment and undermining presidential rules, shows no sign of backing down. On Wednesday he lashed out at "looters", "thugs" and "terrorists" who, he says, are behind the riots across the country. Meanwhile, his aides invented increasingly scandalous propaganda to justify his behavior, comparing his divisive stunt in a Washington church on Monday to Winston Churchill in World War II and President George W. Bush after the 9/11 attacks. September.

Trump is now furious with the current defense secretary Mark Esper , who spoke out against the President's threat to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 to deploy troops within the United States.

The Pentagon chief is on thin political ice, as conservative Trump media facilitators spur him on. An ally, Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, demanded an "overwhelming show of force" in a New York Times opinion piece in defiance of "delusional" local leaders.

Wednesday brought another confusing whirlwind of fearful images with soldiers in combat uniforms on the streets of Washington and more looting in New York, although most protests across the country were increasingly peaceful. There were also inspiring acts when the Capitol Police knelt before protesters and stories emerged of some white Americans who first perceived the prejudice experienced by their black compatriots.

There is a palpable sense that the country is at a distinctive moment in its racial journey after Floyd's death last week with a policeman's knee to his neck, the latest sign of brutality towards African Americans that has shocked all races.

The politics of hope was also glimpsed, as ex President Barack Obama It implied that the response to the tumultuous events of the past few days was not Trump's "dominance" but a new motivation to turn the protests into meaningful political change. Obama also dismissed the idea that the United States has plunged into the misery of a 1968-style political and racial nightmare, noting that the multi-ethnic crowds of protesters crowding America's streets were themselves a sign of dynamic progress .

"For those who have been talking about protests, just remember, this country was founded in protest. It is called the American Revolution," Obama said in a Zoom call with his youth organization, in an apparent indirect reference to Trump.

"And every step of progress in this country, every expansion of freedom, every expression of our deepest ideals, has been earned through efforts that made the status quo uncomfortable. And we should all be grateful for the people who are arranged in a peaceful and disciplined way of being out there making a difference, "he added.

& # 39; Angry and horrified & # 39;

Mattis, a politically respected statesman soldier who is a hero to the troops he led in Iraq and elsewhere, had vowed to stay out of politics by retiring. But his message made it clear that he was no longer able to remain silent after seeing a series of incidents that he said had left him "angry and horrified."

"We must not be distracted by a small number of lawbreakers. The protests are defined by tens of thousands of people of conscience who insist that we live up to our values, our values ​​as individuals and our values ​​as a nation," he said. Mattis. wrote

"When I joined the army about 50 years ago, I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution.

"I never dreamed that troops taking the same oath would under no circumstances be ordered to violate the constitutional rights of their fellow citizens, let alone provide a bizarre photo shoot for the commander-in-chief-elect, with the military leadership at his side. "

"Militarizing our response, as we saw in Washington, DC, creates a conflict, a false conflict, between military and civil society. It erodes the moral foundation that guarantees a bond of trust between men and women in uniform and society has sworn to protect, and of which they themselves are a part, "wrote Mattis.

In another explosive passage, Mattis recalled instructions sent to American troops before they stormed the Normandy beaches in 1944, implying that the President had more in common with America's deadly enemies than the traditions of American democracy.

"The Nazi motto to destroy us … was & # 39; Divide and you will win & # 39;. Our American response is & # 39; In the Union there is strength & # 39;. We must summon that unity to overcome this crisis, trusting that we are better than our policy, "he wrote.

The former defense secretary also implicitly criticized Esper, who referred to American cities as "battle space," a term he now regrets.

Wait in trouble?

Mattis's message was broken on another extraordinary day in which it became known that Esper could be borrowed on time after holding a press conference in which he said that regular troops should be used as law enforcement officers only as a last resort.

"We are not in one of those situations right now," Esper told reporters. "I do not support invoking the Law of Insurrection."

His comments angered the White House, where several sources said he had already frustrated Trump.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said "at this time, Secretary Esper is still Secretary Esper" in a no endorsement by the defense secretary.

If Esper pays for his disagreement with his job, he will become the last high-ranking US official. USA In doing so by prioritizing their duties with respect to the rule of law or their perception of the US national interest. USA Trump demands total loyalty, despite his frequent assaults on power that threaten the constitutional railings of his office. That's why men like Mattis and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are no longer in the Cabinet, and Attorney General William Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are still serving the President.

Carter said Wednesday that "silence can be as deadly as violence" and called on Americans in positions of "power, privilege and moral conscience" to fight racial discrimination, in their first public reaction to the riots that surrounded the Floyd police murder.

Former Presidents Bush and Bill Clinton had previously issued statements asking Americans to self-examine about the country's racial scars and pledge to build a new society.

Trump continued on Wednesday portraying protests across the country after Floyd's death as a radical uprising, while pressing at home on his "law and order" election issue.

He tweeted that if people looked at the media coverage they would think that "assassins, terrorists, arsonists, anarchists, thugs, thugs, looters, ANTIFA and others would be the kindest and kindest people in the entire world. No, they are what they are, Very bad for our country! "

But the most important statement of the day came from a former general who may have the best ability of any Washington elite to undermine Trump with the army at his command.