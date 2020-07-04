Military vets and fireworks: it's a complicated relationship

A recipient of the Purple Heart, Vargas has undergone more than 200 medical procedures since his return from Iraq.

"There are some sounds you will never forget, like the sound of rounds 5.56 and 7.62 impacting around you," said Vargas, now manager of the Office of Veterans Educational Transition Services and the Veterans Resource Center at City College. from San Francisco.

"The sound waves from fireworks are very triggering for many veterans," Vargas said. "The impact of emotional distress pours into our lives, causing memories and anger. We check and recheck our locks and stay up all night."

While July 4 can be compared to one of America's largest street parties, at least in the days before the pandemic, our celebration of the sacrifices made by our nation's warriors can cause intensely painful trauma reactions for some who fight in our wars.

That is why the military community has a love and hate relationship with fireworks. I mean, many love or hate them, depending on their past experiences … and sometimes they love and hate them at the same time.

Fireworks can trigger painful and spike memories of life

For Vargas and others, the traumatic reaction caused by fireworks can last for many years, even decades, in some cases. On some level, it seems wrong to honor the sacrifice of our warriors in a way that can cause them emotional pain.

Could fireworks be a bit like the elites who had a picnic during the Civil War, five miles from danger, watching the bloodshed as if it were just a sport? However, like many things, the relationship between stimulus and response is complicated and variable.

Fireworks can also trigger memories of peak life experiences in the military. They include:

The "rush" to be in combat. Those who serve in the military are trained to fight. That is their job. They excel at it and love to do it. Major Scott Huesing, the author of "Echo in Ramadi", reflects this truth. While going to war, he recalled that "deep down, I was excited to go because I was finally getting what every US Marine is trained for: war."

Fear. Have you ever felt the thrill of seeing the Blue Angels or seen a game of F-16 fighter jets flying overhead? Have you ever felt the primary noise of a controlled explosion? Witnessing America's war capabilities at close range creates a deep sense of wonder for many of those who serve.

Self-sacrificing love. The trust between those who would give their lives for each other defies the description. The closest description I've heard comes from Sebastian Junger's award-winning documentaries. In the movie "Korengal," US Army Specialist Miguel Cortés said this: "We are closer than a family would be … I would throw myself on a grenade, and the boys know I would, without hesitation. "

Fireworks can be linked to a variety of positive feelings and experiences.

The fireworks fill US Navy veteran Mike Slattengren, who served in the Vietnam War, with patriotic sentiments. "I remember seeing trackers at night when I was in Vietnam, and it was a good memory," said Slattengren. "Fireworks remind me of this, they make me feel happy."

Slattengren noted that he served at a naval air station, far from the intensity of close-range combat. "I think it was different for those who were in the jungles of Vietnam in infantry roles," he said.

For other veterans, it is complicated.

The warriors of our nation leave the military with a series of complicated feelings, as well as altered identities, with often mixed positive and negative experiences.

"I find myself wishing for what I sometimes couldn't wait to get away from," one veteran told me for my book. "It unites with your DNA, and there is no way to shake it. Would it change it? It is not one thing. Take lives, lose friends, share fear and euphoria, suffer from heat and boredom, miss family and vacation. I'm scared of who I am and I love it. Everything … on some level. "

For many of our nation's warriors, the sacred is linked to pain. For example, several veterans told me that they did not want to stop having nightmares because this gives them a continuous connection with the fallen brothers.

US Army infantry veteran Bill Green, who also served in Vietnam, has a complicated relationship with fireworks. He said, "If fireworks suddenly go off around me, even after 52 years, I still don't like it."

At the same time, fireworks are also related to a maximum life experience for Green. "It was July 4, 1968 in Vietnam. We were on a hill … excavated at night. As soon as it got dark, you knew where all the Americans were. They fired every flare they had. We loved it. It brought us home for a moment that night of July 4 in Vietnam. "

Think of our veterans

Ultimately, fireworks can affect people in different ways. It is worth considering whether our plans to celebrate July 4th can unleash past trauma for us or our veteran family, friends and neighbors, or to make us feel (and they) more powerful.

However, we celebrate, this Fourth of July, could we also take silent steps to do something in support of those who risk everything to protect ourselves? They are our nation's service members, veterans, first aid personnel, and health workers on the front line of the Covid crisis.

Do fireworks matter? Maybe not. This holiday is a good time to remind ourselves that we live our values ​​through our actions, caring for our veterans and our first responders.

If fireworks are part of this or not, perhaps we can celebrate July 4th by reaffirming through our actions that we can be a nation, with justice and freedom for all.