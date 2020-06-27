Milton Glaser, designer of the & # 39; I ♥ NY & # 39; logo, died at 91

Milton Glaser, creator of the iconic "I ♥ NY" logo, and a Manhattan graphic designer who revolutionized advertising images in the 1960s and 1970s, died on Friday on his 91st birthday, according to reports.

The cause of death was a stroke, his wife of more than 50 years, Shirley, told the New York Times.

While his local claim to fame was the graphically catchy and foreboding New York logo, which conveyed the message "I love New York" with just three letters and a heart, the Bronx native was a prolific designer.

His notable designs include a 1967 Bob Dylan psychedelic poster.

Glaser only closed the store at his offices in Kips Bay, a 10,000-square-foot Beaux-Arts-style house where he helped found New York Magazine, in April of last year.

"Art is Work" was etched in the glass mirror above its front door, The Post noted at the time.

In later years, he and Shirley divided their time between Manhattan and Woodstock.

"At this point in our lives, we do virtually nothing," he told The Post in 2017.

«We have a beautiful house in Woodstock [NY]. It is the alternation of those experiences that matters.

"Having been to Woodstock for a week or two, we think of New York as a vacation. The ability to choose your energy level and setting, and to feel that you have that choice, makes it charming.

"At some point, you find that you want to spend most of your time alone, in this case, with your wife, doing modest things and not going more than six or eight blocks from where you live."