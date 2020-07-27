Milwaukee mother accused of killing 2-year-old daughter: "I accidentally did it"

The cash bonus was set at $ 100,000 on Sunday for a Milwaukee mother facing a first-degree reckless manslaughter charge for the shooting death of her 2-year-old daughter last Tuesday. Prosecutors said he admitted to "accidentally" shooting his daughter after initially offering several accounts of what happened, including blaming his own son.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses heard a shot at around 7:30 p.m. and saw Jasmine Daniels, 22, run outside with her son who had been shot. The first to respond were called and witnesses helped perform CPR on the victim before paramedics arrived. Paramedics took life-saving measures, but the 2-year-old girl was pronounced dead en route to Children & # 39; s Wisconsin.

Another witness said they saw a black man leave the residence after the shooting with a gun to his waist and enter a silver four-door car.

At the hospital, Daniels was interviewed by the police. That's where prosecutors said she offered multiple stories about what happened before the shooting.

He reportedly told police that his two sons, a 3-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter, were in his basement apartment when he came out and heard "three or four shots".

After being confronted again, Daniels claimed that she was in the basement with the two children and a gun she had to protect herself was on a table. She said she looked away for two minutes and heard a shot. Then he looked and saw the 3-year-old crying and the 2-year-old bleeding. According to the complaint, she said, "She did not want to," and blamed her 3-year-old son for the shooting.

Only the three of them were in the basement at the time of the incident, according to Daniels.

A detective asked for his consent to search for the weapon at the residence. Prosecutors said Daniels refused and that the gun would not be located inside the residence.

It was then that Daniels was taken into police custody for obstruction, according to the complaint.

A search at the residence found the following elements, according to the complaint:

– A black digital scale

– A bundle of suspected cocaine tied in a transparent bag on the floor next to a sofa

– Sergeant major ammunition box with four spent cartridges

– Multiple cell phones

– A black Glock magazine (loaded with multiple 9mm cartridges from different brands)

– A plastic bag containing three 9mm nickel Luger cartridges

– A pill bottle containing suspected cocaine

– A fired brass bullet located on the drywall

During further questioning on July 22, prosecutors said Daniels provided a third account of what happened the night of the shooting: He claimed that a week before the shooting, he found a gun in the park and admitted that he did not check the gun for A see if there was a round on the camera.

On the day of the shooting, Daniels decided he was going to get rid of the gun. She said she put the gun on the couch, with the 2-year-old girl sitting on the opposite end. She said she turned around for a few minutes and heard a shot. Then he turned and saw the 3-year-old boy standing by the gun, and the 2-year-old bleeding. She said she grabbed the 2-year-old boy and ran upstairs, according to the complaint.

During the interview, prosecutors said Daniels did not cooperate and declined to identify other people who lived on top of the residence. Daniels insisted that there were only three people living in the basement.

In a fourth interview, prosecutors said Daniels admitted that he lied to police again.

She admitted that her 3-year-old son did not shoot her 2-year-old son. He claimed he was in the basement when an unknown black man entered the basement and sat on the sofa. According to the complaint, the unknown black man started cleaning a gun. Despite the fact that his children were playing in the same room while he was cleaning the gun, Daniels reportedly took no action, alleging that it did not bother him that an unknown person was inside his residence, cleaning a gun, while his children were playing in the same room.

Five minutes later, he heard a shot, according to the complaint.

2 ANGELS FROM HELL ARRESTED IN THE STRIKE THAT KILLED THE LEADER OF THE RIVAL GANG OF BIKER

The unknown man allegedly fled the residence and his 2-year-old daughter lay on the ground. The complaint said Daniels admitted that other people were present inside the top of the residence, but declined to identify who those people were.

Investigators recovered surveillance video from outside the residence during the period of the shooting, which did not show an unknown black man entering or leaving the building at the time of the shooting, according to the complaint.

Daniels also denied that her boyfriend and father of their children was in residence at the time.

Prosecutors said Daniels continued to refuse to provide information about other male individuals inside the residence, even after they were shown photocopies of the surveillance video.

On July 23, another interview was conducted. During the interview, detectives said Daniels' defendant again lied about how the boy was shot. This time Daniels told a story about a person named "Eddie" dressed in black who shot the 2-year-old boy. According to the police, there is no person who matches that description in the surveillance video.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Daniels broke down and started crying admitting, "I did it accidentally."

Prosecutors said Daniels admitted that the gun was his and that he was playing with it in the basement when he shot himself and his 2-year-old daughter was shot.

Click for more information on Fox 6 Now.