Written by Karina Tsui, CNN Taxpayers Gawon Bae, CNN

Summer is Min Hyunwoo's favorite time of year. For the 32-year-old South Korean photographer, it is a period reminiscent of his childhood: an opportunity to relive vivid memories and create new and lasting ones.

"Summer is very short and fleeting," said the photographer. "We have to wait that long to experience it again, but it's interesting because we seem to remember memories made in the summer forever."

Based in Seoul, Min is a fashion photographer whose images show models wrapped in colorful clothing and posing in fun ways. Her work has appeared on Highsnobriety and Nylon Japan.

In Min's latest series, "Let's Live This Summer," young men and women play in a large lake, diving to different depths. Capturing splashing subjects, dragging their bodies through the water, or playing with giant lotus leaves and lavender buds, the photographs demonstrate the subtle tenderness of youth.

Next, Min discusses how he uses the afternoon sun and moving water to convey emotion.

"We are going to live this summer" was filmed during sunset. Min was drawn to the "soft but sharp lighting" of the late afternoon. Credit: Min Hyunwoo

A model poses with a giant lotus leaf. Credit: Min Hyunwoo

CNN: What inspired your latest series? Aesthetically, what were you trying to achieve?

Min Hyunwoo: I was very ill, emotionally, in the summer of 2018, so I felt that it had never happened. When 2019 came, I wanted to keep that summer.

I often think we have a lot of time but it never seems to be enough. He was very upset that he had a meaningless summer, so this series is an apology for that.

Models pose with giant lotus leaves found on site. Credit: Min Hyunwoo

To reassure the models, the photographer would have a conversation before shooting. Credit: Min Hyunwoo

Why did you choose water as the backdrop?

I was born in South Korea and grew up in a coastal town in Gangwon province. I learned to play in nature very early and I am good at spending time outdoors.

As a child, I enjoyed sitting by the water. It is something that I still like to do to this day. When I see water flow, I feel a sense of resolution. On the other hand, I don't like going into the water because I can feel my temperature drop very quickly. I can't swim either. I wanted to explore this dichotomy in my work.

When I look at the water for a while, sometimes I start to think that it has (own) feelings.

"I would tell them to open their eyes in a more calm or subtle way, or to move slowly from left to right," said the photographer. Credit: Min Hyunwoo

Min Hyunwoo

What time of day was it best to take the photos?

I waited until sunset. However, South Korea's sunsets don't last as long as Europe's, so I try to make the most of that short period of time. I think I prefer soft but sharp lighting.

I try to take advantage of the situation, even if it rains. The waves would change depending on the weather. It seems that human emotions also change depending on the shape of the water.

According to Min, the ripples in the water are meant to encapsulate human emotion. Credit: Min Hyunwoo

Min's friends posed for the photographs. Credit: Min Hyunwoo

Who are the persons in your photographs? Did you give them a lot of direction?

They are my friends. I have many model friends, but I want to capture people with a more common appearance.

Usually, he would ask them to play in the water and feel comfortable. Having a conversation beforehand is one way to do it.

Sometimes he would tell them to open their eyes more calmly or subtly, or to move slowly from left to right. I think it is important (to be in constant communication) with them to help them focus.

What is the biggest difference between your art projects and your commercial work?

I think there is no point in distinguishing between art and commercial photography. There is a difference between doing something you like to do and something you have to do. But in my opinion, there is not much difference when it is all my work.

This interview has been edited for its length and clarity.