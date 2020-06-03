Minecraft Dungeons: How to Use Souls

Minecraft Dungeons offers players a variety of abilities to choose from, including those used by the souls of enemies. This is how they work.

Minecraft dungeons It has some unique tricks that make it quite unique and interesting compared to its action RPG counterparts. Since there are a variety of weapons, armor, and artifacts in the game, there are some who use the Soul Collection to enable and increase their effectiveness.

Related: Minecraft Dungeons: weapons and armor enchantments (and how to use them)

Souls in Minecraft dungeons they are collected from fallen enemies and gathered players to use with your team. Everyone can collect the souls of anyone and power up some of the most powerful elements in the game. This is how players can increase the effectiveness of gathering souls and make their use more impactful as the soul team can be a little difficult to master.

How to use souls in Minecraft dungeons

At first, souls may not seem like a very viable source of survival in the early game, but that changes as weapon enchantments begin to increase throughout the Apocalypse mode. Artifacts are the first to appear with the ability to use souls, and they have some very useful or devastating effects. Souls are collected by defeating enemies, but are consumed in large quantities when used by these artifacts. Also, any kills made by using these artifacts will not spawn souls, so re-hack and hack to fill that gauge. To make the most of the use of souls, it will be useful to acquire weapons and armor with intrinsically based benefits that increase the collection of souls. The Soul Knife is one of the first introduced, a slow but powerful weapon that attacks with a combo in one hit. Soul weapons and armor have personal statistics indicating "+ (?) Souls Gathered" or "% 100 Souls Gathered". The first is found on weapons (including bows) and may be a different number depending on the weapon. Increase the number of souls received from any defeated enemy. The latter is found in armor pieces and ensures that all souls left by enemy corpses are collected and added to the meter.

Then there are enchantments that specifically take the use of souls to the next level. Among them are Enigma Resonator, which has a chance to do triple damage when the soul gauge is full, and Soul Syphon, which provides the chance to receive an additional soul blessing for death. Other perks include health regeneration per acquired soul, as well as increased movement speed. At this point it is up to the player to decide which artifacts would best complement whatever style of play is being employed. Each artifact drains the soul gauge to a different level, but having a series of soul-based enchantments can quickly fill the gauge to the max after a paltry 6-7 kills. Souls shine best when these artifacts are used, as they are incredibly powerful with the ability to do tremendous damage. The Harvester launches an Area of ​​Effect, a high-density soul blast that will destroy enemies nearby. The corrupted beacon when activated will launch a huge burst of energy in a straight line like a certain anime with screams of muscular fighters who know each other very well. There's also a healing artifact, and with a higher Soul Meter fill rate, it overcomes the potion with great success. With a variety of possibilities, play around with what works and use mob souls to destroy even more for outrageously ridiculous results.

Next: Minecraft Dungeons: How To Beat The Nameless

Minecraft Dungeons is available on Xbox, Ps4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Rainbow Six Siege: Year 5 – New Operators for Season 2 (Steel Wave)