Minions: The Rise of Gru (also known as Minions 2) An American computer-animated comedy movie is coming out soon. It’s made by Illumination, and it’s distributed by Universal Pictures.

This is the sequel to the Minions movie (2015) and it is part of the Despicable Me series. It is directed by Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson, and Jonathan del Val.

It stars Steve Carell as Gru and returns Pierre Coffin as minions. Henson is a movie star. He is in movies with Michelle Yeoh and the Wu-Tang Clan.

Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, and Dolph Lundgren are also actors and they were in movies with Russell Brand. Julie Andrews has been on Broadway more than once and Alan Arkin was also on Broadway.

What is the expected release date for Minions: The Rise of Gru?

Minions: The Rise of Gru was supposed to be released in the US on July 3, 2020, but it was postponed by a year to July 2, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Illumination Mac Guff closing for a year, the date of release was postponed. The new date is July 1, 2022.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is scheduled to come online on Peacock in four months. It will eventually be on Amazon Prime Video for 10 months. Then it will come back to Peacock for the last four months.

What will be the expected plot of Minions: The Rise of Gru?

This is the story of a 12-year old Gru, who loves supervillains and wants to be one. He sets out to become evil enough so he can join the Vicious 6. When they fire their leader, Wild Knuckles, Gru interviews to be their newest member.

It does not go well, and things only get worse after Gru steals a precious stone from them with the help of Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto, and the other Minions. Suddenly he is the mortal enemy of the top bad guy.

It is not always easy to find someone willing to help you. But, even bad guys need help sometimes. So God and the Minions will look for Wild Knuckles who can help them.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” is a movie about the Minions. It’s a “Despicable Me” movie and also a “Minions” movie too.

After their boss, Scarlet Overkill (Sandra Bullock) was thought to have died, the Minions were looking for a new villain to help. Then they found out she was still alive and wanted to steal the crown of the Queen of England again.

When Scarlet was frozen by Gru with a freeze gun, he also ran away with the crown. Minions liked this and became his friends.

“In this movie, the Minions have to do a lot of work so that their boss can become a super-villain. They want to be in the Vicious 6, so they might get there.

The movies in the “Despicable Me” and “Minions” franchises have been huge hits. They are not all of the same quality. Some are funnier than others, but they are for kids. The “Despicable Me” movies have a lot of heart to spare.

But not all the jokes work. Sometimes they can be too childish. Yes, these movies are for kids but that does not mean they have to be dumbed down. It will be interesting to see how “Minions: The Rise of Gru” works. It is the latest movie in the “Despicable Me” franchise that crosses over into “Minions”.

What will be the voice cast for Minions: The Rise of Gru?

Pierre Coffin as Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto, and the rest of the Minions

Steve Carell as Gru

Taraji P. Henson as Belle Bottom

Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow

Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Clawed

Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck

Dolph Lundgren as Svengeance

Danny Trejo as Stronghold

Russell Brand as Dr. Nefario,

Julie Andrews as Marlena

Alan Arkin as Wild Knuckles

About the Minions: The Rise of Gru Director, Writer, and More:

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” is directed by Kyle Balda and Pierre Coffin. They also directed “Minions” and “The Lorax”. The movie comes from Brian Lynch. He wrote “Minions” and one other big animated film by Illumination Entertainment, “The Secret Life of Pets.”

Chris Meledandri and other people who have produced Illumination Entertainment films, such as “Sing”, “The Grinch”, and the “Despicable Me” and “Minions” franchises, will produce this movie.

