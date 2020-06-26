Minneapolis City Council advances plan to dismantle police department





The unanimous vote approving a proposed amendment to the letter represents a first step in a complicated process that includes a review by a public commission before the measure can end up in the hands of voters in the November vote.

"No single action is going to undo the long-standing systemic oppression, racial oppression," said board member Jeremiah Ellison.

"This is one action of many that we must take on the road to a more equitable and fair system that keeps people safe."

The proposed change to the statutes also faces a review by a council oversight and policy committee next month. The autonomous commission has at least 60 days to review and make a recommendation to the council.