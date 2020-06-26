Minneapolis City Council advances plan to dismantle police department

The unanimous vote approving a proposed amendment to the letter represents a first step in a complicated process that includes a review by a public commission before the measure can end up in the hands of voters in the November vote.
"No single action is going to undo the long-standing systemic oppression, racial oppression," said board member Jeremiah Ellison.
"This is one action of many that we must take on the road to a more equitable and fair system that keeps people safe."
The proposed change to the statutes also faces a review by a council oversight and policy committee next month. The autonomous commission has at least 60 days to review and make a recommendation to the council.
The legal deadline to submit questions on the November 3 ballot is August 21, giving voters a final word on the matter.
"I hope that the Charter Commission recognizes the moment we are in and takes our offer of support, however we can provide it, to accelerate this process so that voters have the opportunity to have their voice heard on this important and important issue. moment". in the history of our city, "said Council President Lisa Bender.
The police department has faced intense scrutiny since he died after an officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes. Three other officers stood waiting while onlookers yelled at them.
Bender said the move was "a step in the direction of creating security for every resident of our city."
"It is a structural change that allows us to invest in a holistic approach to security, using evidence-based strategies, using the brilliance and experience of our staff from all different disciplines, with all kinds of experience," he added.
"If it is fully powered by emotion, lives could also be at stake," he said.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also said he does not support abolishing or underfinancing the department, preferring instead what he calls "massive structural reforms" in the police.