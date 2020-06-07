Minneapolis City Council announces a veto test push to dissolve police in George Floyd's aftermath

Left-leaning Minneapolis City Council members announced a veto-proof push to dissolve the Minneapolis police department on Sunday, intensifying a major conflict within the city following the death of George Floyd while under police custody.

Many activists have been lobbying at least for their cities to defuse local police departments, a move that many other analysts found unrealistic. The move has been the main focus for many people protesting against police brutality.

Members of the city council spoke at a protest in Powderhorn Park, a neighborhood in Minneapolis. The number of followers who attended represented a veto-proof majority to push the measure, Fox 9 reported.

KARE listed council chair Lisa Bender, vice chair Andrea Jenkins, and board members Alondra Cano, Jeremiah Ellison, Steve Fletcher, Phillipe Cunningham, Cam Gordon, and Jeremy Schroeder as attendees to the event, most of whom were taking turns addressing the event. to the gathered crowd. Ellison is the son of State Attorney General Keith Ellison. Most of the municipal council members belonged to the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

"Our commitment is to end our city's toxic relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department," said Bender. “It is clear that our surveillance system is not keeping our communities safe. Our incremental reform efforts have failed, period. "

However, Ellison stated more clearly the intention of the assembled.

"This council is going to dismantle the police department," said Ellison. "If you don't stay in this fight, I'm afraid this advice or another will just put it back together."

The Minneapolis Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. New York Police Detectives President Paul DiGiacomo said earlier Sunday that de-financing any police department would be a "recipe for disaster."

The event was broadcast live on Facebook and Twitter, but technical problems clouded the transmissions.

Comments by members of the activist group Black Visions compared the police system to that of slavery, saying: “When abolitionists fought for an end to slavery, many whites said it was impossible. But, there were visionaries who knew it was possible; it was worth it. We are here to make history today; to rebuild our city on a different basis. "

At the end of the demonstration, the crowd gathered in Powderhorn Park began a chant of "Defund, MPD".

Fox News' Joshua Nelson contributed to this report.