Minneapolis City Council Approves Restraining Order Against Police

New York State

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Buffalo police officers who pushed a 75 year old man at a protest on Thursday he must be fired.

"I would say I think the city should continue to fire," Cuomo said in his daily press. "When I saw the video, I got sick to my stomach."

Cuomo also said the district attorney should investigate the situation for possible criminal charges and that he should move "fairly but quickly."

"I would encourage the district attorney not to do what happened in Minneapolis, that the delay itself caused problems," the governor said, adding: "People don't want vagueness. They are upset and they want answers."

Some background: Two police officers in Buffalo, New York, were suspended without pay Thursday after the video showed them shoving a 75-year-old man, causing him to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk, Buffalo Police Department spokesman Mike DeGeorge told CNN.

Earlier today, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the man in the video is "alert and oriented."

Cuomo said today at the press conference that he has spoken to the man.