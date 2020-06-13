Minneapolis City Council casts vote on removal of police department

The future of the Minneapolis Police Department may soon be in the hands of city voters.

Five members of the Minneapolis City Council lobbied Friday night to allow voters to decide in November whether to replace the current police department, the Minneapolis Stellar Tribune reported Friday.

A total of seven council members, the majority of the 13-member body, would need to approve the measure.

Several on the Council have already promised to "dismantle" the department in the wake of protests across the country following the murder of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

"We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a new transformative model of public safety," said Council President Lisa Bender. tweeted back on June 4.

But Bender and others who supported police abolition have emphasized that this can only happen after a year of planning and disclosure.

Council member Jeremiah Ellison, who supports the dismantling of the department, told the Star Tribune that the current provision of statutes mandating population-based police personnel is a major obstacle to abolishing the city police force.

"Without [removing the statute provision], we really can't have a serious one-year conversation with the community that means anything," Ellison told the newspaper.

"And by making this change, you don't eliminate the police. … Until we have an emergency response system that is ready to deploy, we are going to have the police in place."

The Minneapolis Charter Council and Commission would have to act quickly to add the measure to the ballot before the August 21 deadline, the newspaper reported.

In a move toward a post-police Minneapolis, the Council also unanimously passed a resolution on Friday stating its "intention to create a new transformative model to cultivate security in our city."

The resolution establishes a "Community Security Task Force" that will be made up of city staff responsible for recommending policy changes for a new security system and designing the plan for public opinion over the next year.

"As we respond to demands for immediate action to reduce police violence and support community safety, we will invite our community to help shape long-term transformative change, focusing the voices of those most affected by the community violence and police violence, "Bender said in a statement.