Minneapolis City Council Votes Unanimously to Eliminate Police Spokesperson Position

On Wednesday, the Minneapolis City Council voted 12-0 to remove the position of public information officer from the city police department, citing in part the "egregious mistakes" in the first press release describing George's death Floyd in police custody.

Fox9.com reported that Councilman Jeremy Schroeder read the press release describing Floyd's death as a "medical incident".

Jeremiah Ellison, son of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who in May declared his support for Antifa, said it is important "to start being honest about the information coming out of the department."

City Council President Lisa Bender, who raised her eyebrows earlier this year when she told CNN that the act of calling the police when her home is raped "comes from a place of privilege," said the line Communications between the police and the council sometimes leave members stunned by crime statistics.

Fox 9 reporter Tom Lyden visited Twitter on Wednesday night to raise possible concerns about the council's move. He wrote that a council member told him that "he believes that the information from the MPD on the crime believes that the perception at the center is dangerous."

But Lyden said the council's move does little to address how it will improve information with police that has to do so through the city's communications department. He even questioned whether the police would trust that office, which he says would be effectively controlled by the city council.

He wrote: "Full disclosure, I've had tense convos and angry disagreements with every PIO MPD for the past 27 years. But I always thought they were upright people."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lyden's report noted that the full city council still needs a full vote on the measure. That vote will reportedly take place on Friday and will require the city to modify its budget.