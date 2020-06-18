Minneapolis Firefighters Criticize Response To George Floyd Protest

Minneapolis firefighters openly criticize his department's response to a week of citywide riots and fires following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Chief John Fruetel's failure to activate off-duty firefighters or request major reinforcements while relying instead on mobile equipment have been particular sources of anger from members of the Minneapolis firefighters union, according to a report in the Star Tribune.

"There were a couple of nights that some engines didn't work and I know the fires were burning," Mark Lakosky, the union's president, told the newspaper.

How many buildings have to burn down before you call people and start running every platform you have?

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey acknowledged in a statement that the city's fire department did not adequately respond to calls for at least four days after the riots erupted, but blamed the insufficient response to security concerns. among the first to respond during the sometimes violent protests.

"The delays were not the result of insufficient fire department capacity, but an insufficient police presence to ensure the safety of firefighters prior to the arrival of the National Guard," Frey said.

Chief Freutel was also criticized by local firefighters for his decision to remain in the field during the worst hours of the riots rather than deliver orders from the city's dispatch center. In a remarkable moment, he was alive on the phone with CNN's Don Lemon as the third Minneapolis Police Precinct building was burned down.

Fruetel, for his part, said he was proud of his department's work during a difficult period in the city's history, adding that he did not believe Minneapolis needed help from other departments.

"Some people had time to prepare for something in their communities because they saw what was happening in Minneapolis," said Freutel. "We didn't have that advantage."

Firefighters put out at least 69 fires between May 27 and May 31, while more than 100 buildings were damaged, reports the Star Tribune.