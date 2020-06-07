Minneapolis Mayor Booed by Protesters After Refusing to Defuse and Abolish Police

Multiple videos on social media show the confrontation, which took place when protesters marched to Frey's home and asked him to leave, according to CNN affiliate WCCO-TV. Protesters asked Frey directly if he supported the Minneapolis Police Department disbursement.

In a statement to CNN, a spokesman for Frey said the mayor is "firm in his commitment to work with chief (Medaria) Arradondo to achieve deep structural reforms and uprooting systemic racism. He does not support the abolition of the police department."

The 38-year-old mayor took office in 2018 and is the second youngest in the city's history. Frey was a labor and civil rights attorney before taking office, according to the city website.

One of the issues that ran was police reform. Part of his platform included introducing the use of force reforms, implicit bias training, downscaling techniques, and officer accountability, according to Ballotpedia.

Its website says it has strengthened the police department's body camera policy, but did not elaborate on the steps taken by the mayor to improve relations between officers and the community.

Frey told WCCO that he supports "massive structural reform" to overhaul a racist system and address "inherent inequalities."

Call for funds and history of discrimination.

The confrontation between Frey and the protesters comes as thousands of people across the country are calling for police reforms and protesting the deaths of unarmed African Americans, sometimes by the police. The most recent deaths include George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

The incident also comes a day after Frey signed a temporary restraining order with the state to implement immediate police reforms, such as banning the use of strangleholds and requiring the chief of police to authorize the use of all crowd control weapons. WCCO reported.

The call to de-finance the department is one of several across the country following the death of George Floyd in the custody of the Minneapolis police. Even the police chief has a historic past with the department he now heads, which has been tarnished with charges of discrimination.

In 2007, Chief Arrandondo was one of five black Minneapolis police officers who allegedly were tolerated by the city's leadership against discrimination against people of color, including agents from his own department.

The officers filed a civil lawsuit based on "their own experiences in the force since they were recruited training through their current states in '07," attorney John Klassen, who represented the officers, told CNN.

The officers experienced their own individual "job discrimination" and at the same time "observed the actions of white officers against citizens of color every day, every week, every year. Effective measures taken against those officers for what they strongly believed they were constitutional violations and discrimination in the Minneapolis police against citizens, "said Klassen.

There was no corrective action or admission of liability when the case was dismissed out of court with a settlement of more than $ 800,000, but Klassen said the transitions to new leadership in the department, including Chief Arradondo, and the "change in Leadership of the city mayor's office has led to what appears to be an increase in the recruitment of minority officers. "

Even with new leadership and an increased awareness of racial inequality, Arrandondo told CNN's Sara Sidner last week that the department needs improvement.

"He didn't need days, weeks, months, processes or bureaucracies to tell me that what happened here last Monday was wrong," he added.

He said he held the four officers involved in Floyd's death fully accountable and removed them from office, calling their actions "rape of humanity."