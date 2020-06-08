Minneapolis Mayor disagrees with city council push to abolish police force over Floyd's death

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know when starting your day …

Minneapolis mayor rejects municipal council push to dismantle police, despite veto-proof majority

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey reiterated Sunday that he does not support the abolition of the city's police force, hours after a veto-proof majority of Minneapolis City Council members said he wanted to take that step. drastic in the wake of George Floyd's death in custody.

Frey, who ordered the evacuation of a police station when protesters burned him to the ground nearly two weeks ago, was yelled at by a large gathering of protesters near his home on Saturday when he defied his demands to completely shut down city police forces.

"I will work tirelessly with Chief (Medaria) Arradondo and with the community to achieve deep structural reform and address systemic racism in police culture," Frey said in a statement to KARE. "We are ready to deepen and enact more community-led public safety strategies on behalf of our city. But I do not support the abolition of the Minneapolis Police Department."

The Chinese Communist Party is deliberately twisting the facts "to exploit the death of George Floyd as part of its" malicious disinformation campaign, "analyst Gordon Chang told Fox News on Sunday.

"Basically, what they accuse the United States of being is racist, and they do it in many different ways, and furthermore, they are deliberately twisting the facts," Chang told "America's News HQ."

Chang's comments came a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized the Chinese government in a statement for its "obscene propaganda" in the wake of Floyd's murder.

China has taken delight in the US riots. USA Following Floyd's death on May 25 in the custody of the Minneapolis Police. China has accused the United States of "double standards" by supporting protests against China in Hong Kong and criticizing China's human rights record when anti-racism protests have been unleashed across the United States. Click here for more.

Trump ignores Colin Powell's support for Biden, mentions UN speech on ADM

President Trump responded Sunday night to former Secretary of State Colin Powell's previous announcement that he will support Joe Biden for president in 2020 after saying Trump "walked away" from the Constitution during his tenure.

Powell made the announcement on CNN and said that although he will vote for Biden, he will not make it to the campaign. His decision is not so surprising. He said he voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

"Colin Powell was a pathetic interview today on Fake News CNN," Trump tweeted. “In his time, he was weak and gave everything to everyone, very bad for the United States. I was also totally wrong about "weapons of mass destruction", and do you know that mistake cost us? Sad! Only negative questions are asked.

Powell addressed the United Nations in 2003 and accused Iraq of harboring weapons of mass destruction. Since then, he has called the speech a "blot" on his record, according to PBS "Frontline". He told ABC News that "it will always be part of my record. It was painful. It is painful now." Click here for more.

Steve Hilton argues that it is time for President Trump to take calls from protesters across the country and commit to reform the police in the United States.

