Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey rejects city council push to eliminate police, despite veto-proof majority

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey reiterated Sunday that he does not support the abolition of the city's police force, hours after a veto-proof majority of Minneapolis City Council members said he wanted to take that step. drastic following death in custody. by George Floyd.

Frey who has danced with protesters and ordered a police station to evacuate while the rioters burned him to the ground, he was scream by a large rally of protesters near his home on Saturday when he challenged his demands to shut down city police forces.

"I will work tirelessly with Chief (Medaria) Arradondo and with the community to achieve deep structural reform and address systemic racism in police culture," Frey said in a statement to KARE. "We are ready to deepen and enact more community-led public safety strategies on behalf of our city. But I do not support the abolition of the Minneapolis Police Department."

Before the crowd outside his home, Frey had preceded his comments saying he was "facing" his "fragility" and promising to put the police union "in his place." But, many protesters were clearly not convinced, shouting, "It's not about you!" and "Go home Jacob, go home!"

FREY RESOLVED FROM PROTEST AFTER REFUSING TO DEFENSE POLICE; FREY TALKS TO FOX 9 LATER

On Sunday, nine city council members spoke at a protest in Powderhorn Park, a neighborhood in Minneapolis. The number of followers who attended represented a veto-proof majority to push the measure, Fox 9 reported.

KARE listed council chair Lisa Bender, vice chair Andrea Jenkins, and board members Alondra Cano, Jeremiah Ellison, Steve Fletcher, Phillipe Cunningham, Cam Gordon, and Jeremy Schroeder as attendees to the event, most of whom were taking turns addressing the event. to the gathered crowd.

Ellison, son of state attorney general Keith Ellison, has openly declared His support for Antifa, the left-wing group that President Trump has tried to designate as a terrorist organization. (Elder Ellison has also been photographed with a book documenting Antifa's methods.) Most of the city council members have belonged to the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

WHAT IS ANTIFA AND WHAT DO YOU WANT?

"Our commitment is to end our city's toxic relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department," said Bender. "It is clear that our surveillance system is not keeping our communities safe. Our incremental reform efforts have failed, period."

Bender went on to say that she and the eight other council members who joined the rally pledged to end the city's relationship with the police force and "to end surveillance as we know it and to recreate systems that really they keep us safe. "

Ellison, for his part, promised that the council would "dismantle" the department.

Nationally, efforts to underfund the police have been largely unpopular, and only about 20 percent of Americans are in favor of downsizing the police force.

The dissolution of an entire department has happened before. In 2012, with crime rampant in Camden, NJ, the city dissolved its police department and replaced it with a new force that covered Camden County. Compton, California, took the same step in 2000, shifting its surveillance to Los Angeles County.

It was a step that then-Attorney General Eric Holder said the Justice Department was considering for Ferguson, Missouri, after Michael Brown's death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The city eventually struck a deal below that, but one that required massive reforms overseen by a court-appointed mediator. Critics charged that the Obama administration had pressured the Ferguson department to sign a consent decree claiming that the disparate impacts of the police application were necessarily evidence of police racism.

The move to eliminate or abolish the Minneapolis department is far from assured, and the civil rights investigation is likely to unfold in the coming months.

Peter Aitken and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.