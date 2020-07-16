Minneapolis Park Board votes to reduce homeless camps after violence: report

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board voted unanimously on Wednesday to significantly limit the number of homeless camps in city parks after reports of assaults, robberies, and shootings at these locations.

The board will designate certain parks for camping and divide others. The board also limits camps to 20 parks, with no more than 25 tents allowed in each park. The resolution includes Powderhorn Park, which has seen its sprawling encampments become the site of violent incidents, including sexual assault and shooting, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

“Everyone decided to dismiss these people and we tried to do the right thing. God knows I tried, the neighbors tried, the volunteers tried, "said Commissioner Londel French. "But now we have a situation where people are not sure. And that bothers me.

The vote came after an hour-long meeting in which residents marched against the camps, arguing that they had become dangerous to residents, visitors and campers.

Park employees have also been threatened by some of the camp's inhabitants and are concerned for their own well-being, according to the newspaper. Hundreds of syringes have reportedly been found in the camps.

"The staff has expressed great concern for their safety," said assistant superintendent Jeremy Barrick. "Morale is still low and these challenges are not helping her."

A resolution last month by park officials allowed homeless people to spend the night in the parks due to the growing Powderhorn camps. The camps have now been expanded to approximately 30 parks, although the number of tents at Powderhorn sites had decreased from approximately 560 last week to 310, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Many of those who initially migrated to Powderhorn Park were previously evicted by a hotel that volunteers turned into a shelter after George Floyd's death in the city on May 25.

Board President Jono Cowgill said Powderhorn Park "was not sustainable." She said the resolution "clarifies our commitment to providing shelter and also provides guidelines for the park's camps."

"We have not wavered in our belief that people living in park spaces right now need to be treated with dignity," added Cowgill. "The size of the camp in Powderhorn Park is not sustainable and we need to provide guidance on the design and facilitation of the camp that supports the health and safety of those who currently live in the parks."

It is not clear which parks would be designated for camps or which would be dissolved.