Minneapolis police are rarely disciplined for complaints, records say

Gross, who has tracked the 20-year-old allegations against the Minneapolis police, identified the officer by checking the license plate number seen on the video of Floyd's death against his records. It belonged to Derek Chauvin, a household name.

"When I saw the name, I said, 'Oh, he & # 39;" Gross told CNN. "When you start seeing those same officers over and over with multiple complaints, their names become lodged in your brain."

Only about 1.5% of complaints filed against Minneapolis police have resulted in suspensions, terminations, or demotions between 2013 and 2019, according to a CNN analysis of data from the city's Police Conduct Review Office, which is investigating the complaints. That office, which is separate from the police department but works with officers to resolve complaints, received about 2,013 complaints against the police within its jurisdiction at the time.

If complaints containing reprimand letters are included, that discipline rate increases to about 2.6%.

While there are no national data on the outcome of police complaints filed across the country, former law enforcement officials and oversight organizations agreed that the proportion of complaints filed to disciplined officers in Minneapolis appears low.

Liana Pérez, director of operations for the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, an organization whose members include law enforcement agencies, said the percentages vary widely across departments, using different metrics, but that the " Average maintenance rate for complaints is generally between 5 and 10%.

Andrew Hawkins of the Minneapolis Department of Civil Rights, which houses the conduct review office, said that most complaints against officers allege low-level violations that are not eligible for discipline and that such complaints are eligible for training. , training and mediation.

Hawkins said that if complaints resulting in training are included, then 18.5% of complaints against Minneapolis police between 2013 and 2019 have ended with some form of corrective action.

Training, however, is not considered a form of discipline, Hawkins said, and state law prohibits the disclosure of specific cases that ended with training. From the public perspective, closed cases with coaching show "no discipline". And the city's current contract with the police union states that investigations into employee behavior that do not result in disciplinary action "will not be entered into the employee's official personnel file."

Janee Harteau, who was the city's chief of police from 2012 to 2017, said she does not oppose the training, but said the omission of closed complaints with the training of personnel records obstructed her ability to understand whether certain officers had patterns of misconduct.

"I can use the analogy of someone accelerating all the time. If you get pulled over and you don't have acceleration on your record, the officer thinks you don't accelerate all the time, you know: 'I'll give you a warning, don't do it again And then they're arrested again, and the same. But once someone has that on their record, it tells you that, hey, this is not your first time that you've been speeding up. "

She described the current discipline system as "ineffective".

"What we do know is that these systems are not configured to be efficient. They change very slowly. Leadership comes and goes and unions stay," said Harteau, who described the city's police union as an "impediment" to change. .

"This disaster today"

Police Chief Arradondo said Wednesday that his department would integrate new data systems to allow department leaders to intervene after the first warning signs of misconduct.

He expressed frustration with the union contract, the parts of which he said make his job "difficult."

"There is nothing more debilitating for a boss" from an employment perspective than having reason to fire an officer for misconduct but not being able to do so because of "a third-party mechanism," Arradondo said.

In a statement, the union, the Minneapolis Federation of Police Officers, asked the city's chief and mayor to return to contract negotiations. The union has always welcomed the opportunity "to set clear expectations, train employees on those expectations, and improve the accountability of officials and supervisors who do not behave accordingly," he said in part.

The activist Michelle Gross said her organization has repeatedly voiced concerns with city officials about handling complaints and overall responsibility, but in her opinion, mayors, police chiefs and municipalities have come and gone. without uprooting the underlying causes.

"Because we have not addressed police conduct in this community, it was literally inevitable that someone would die this way," said Gross.

Concerns about the city's handling of police discipline have led to a long history of intervention.

In 2003, the police department entered into a mediation agreement with the Justice Department that sought to facilitate reform and address issues such as the use of force and race relations.

In 2007, five black Minneapolis police officers, including the current department head, Madaria Arradondo, filed a civil lawsuit alleging that African-American officers in the city were disciplined "more harshly and more frequently than … white officers for comparable misconduct or more serious. " "The lawsuit was settled out of court for more than $ 800,000, according to an attorney for the officers.

In 2015, a Justice Department analysis requested by Minneapolis police found that "serious disciplinary actions against officers occur infrequently." The review indicated that the police department consistently used proactive interventions such as "training" in response to complaints, but recommended that the department improve its system for identifying and correcting troublesome officers.

In 2016, a local police oversight commission detailed "various problems" with the complaint process. The committee used "testers" to try to file complaints against police officers at various precincts in the city, and found that in 13 of 15 attempts, "claimants were not offered an opportunity to file a complaint at the precinct," according to a draft report published on the city's website.

R.T. Rybak, the mayor of Minneapolis from 2002 to 2014, said he tried for years to change the system, but reflecting on the current state of affairs, he admits he didn't do the job.

He told CNN that he presided over four different police chiefs with four different reform agendas, fought for greater transparency in complaints, lobbied to prevent police officers from living outside the city, and sought to diversify the force.

"If I had an easy answer about why we haven't done more with police reform in Minneapolis, today we would not be in this mess," Rybak said.

Rybak said the department needs a profound cultural change, and specifically that the contract between the police department and the police union needs reform.

"I remember being in a lot of discussions about wanting to take tougher discipline and run into all sorts of contractual issues," Rybak said, adding that the current contract has limited the city's ability to implement reforms.

Michael White, a professor at the Arizona State University School of Criminology and Criminal Justice and a former deputy sheriff, said the complaints, sustained or not, may be indicative of patterns in an officer's performance.

"The vast majority of complaints will not be sustained because there is no supporting evidence," said White, who called the 18 complaints against Chauvin a "red flag."

White noted that some of the complaints against officers in any city will be frivolous, but that handling complaints, frivolous or not, is "critically important" in establishing public trust.

Repeated complaints against officers

Derek Chauvin is not the only officer charged criminally after Floyd's death who has previously faced complaints.

Tou Thao, who stared at Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck, has filed six complaints against him. Five were closed without discipline, according to the city's complaint database.

One of those complaints was filed by Lamar Ferguson, who sued Thao and another officer in 2017 for allegedly using "unreasonable force" in the form of "punches, kicks, and knees to the face and body" during Ferguson's arrest in 2014. Ferguson's police complaint against Thao was dismissed without discipline, but the city paid $ 25,000 to settle the lawsuit. The city and officials denied responsibility for the deal.

Jenna Nelson, an ER nurse and Minneapolis resident, also filed a complaint against Thao.

She said that in 2017, she called the police after an assault. Thao responded to the incident, but when he explained what happened, he said it was derogatory and suggested that he go to family court.

"I felt like he didn't care and I wasn't willing to do anything about why I called," Nelson told CNN.

Nelson said he then followed up with the police department and learned that Thao never filed a report on what happened. She filed a complaint online, but said it was eight months before she was interviewed by a city investigator about Thao. USA Today first reported its description of the complaint.

Her complaint against Thao is still open today. An attorney for Thao declined to comment on the complaints against him.

Phillip Atiba Goff, co-founder and president of the Center for Police Equity and professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said that responding effectively to complaints against officers can help reduce misconduct, but argues that focusing on complaints against " some bad apples "overlooks the larger topic.

"The problem in surveillance is not the few that behaved outside of politics," said Goff. "They are the many who behave within politics, which means that politics is the problem."