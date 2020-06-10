Minneapolis Police Chief Say Officers' Lack of Experience Is No Excuse for George Floyd's Murder

"The policies I put forth for our department are not guided by years of service," he said. "I don't put policies that you should only react or respond to if you're a two-year-old member or a five-year-old member or a 10-year-old member. If politics or the subculture gets in the way, then I hope and I demand that humanity rise above that. "
Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, was charged with second-degree murder, and the other three officers at the scene – Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng – were charged with assisting and inciting second degree murder.
But Arradondo said the lack of experience did not absolve them of their responsibility.
"When I helped elaborate the duty to intervene and the duty to inform (policies) in 2016, it does not mean if you are two days or 20 years old. We hope that, both verbally and physically, you ask for help. And intervene. Mr. Floyd certainly expected that, "he said.
"I don't think during Mr. Floyd's meeting with officers he knew the years of service those employees had, but he expected humanity that day, and it was not (provided)."
The "inextricable" link of race and police
The comments came at a press conference in which Arradondo recognized the "inextricable" link between race and police.
"Race is inextricably part of the American police system," he said.
"We will never evolve in this profession if we don't tackle it head-on. Communities of color have paid the highest costs, and that is with their lives," he added.
Arradondo said Wednesday that he acknowledges that parts of the police department are broken and says he drew attention several years ago.
"But I didn't leave this department then, and I won't leave this department now," he said.
Arradondo also proposed two immediate changes to the department.
He said he immediately withdraws from contract negotiations with the police union, the Minneapolis Federation of Police Officers. It will bring advisers to review how the contract can be restructured to "provide greater community transparency and more flexibility for true reform."
Mayor Jacob Frey applauded the move to suspend contract negotiations, it said in a statement.
"We don't just need a new contract with the police," Frey said. "We need a new agreement between the people of Minneapolis and the people of trust to protect and serve, and we must go further than ever to make radical structural reform."
Arradondo also said he wants to shape a "new peacemaking paradigm" and that he may have a police department that the community considers "legitimate, trustworthy and that works in his best interests."
Additionally, Arradondo said the department will use data analysis on performance data to find early warning signs of misconduct. The chief said the data and automation will allow the department to intervene with officers involved in problematic behaviors.