Minneapolis Police Chief Say Officers' Lack of Experience Is No Excuse for George Floyd's Murder





"The policies I put forth for our department are not guided by years of service," he said. "I don't put policies that you should only react or respond to if you're a two-year-old member or a five-year-old member or a 10-year-old member. If politics or the subculture gets in the way, then I hope and I demand that humanity rise above that. "

The four officers at the scene when Floyd was killed on May 25 were fired and criminally charged, and Arradondo has said they were "complicit" in his murder.

Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, was charged with second-degree murder, and the other three officers at the scene – Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng – were charged with assisting and inciting second degree murder.

Chauvin was in the police force for 18 years, but Lane and Kueng were rookies. Lane had been in the police force for four days when Floyd died and was "doing everything he thought he should do as a four-day police officer," said Earl Gray's attorney. Kueng was on his third shift as an officer, his lawyer said.